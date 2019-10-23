AVILLA — The Avilla Town Council will meet in special session at 6:30 p.m. Monday to discuss the possible purchase of land which has come up for sale adjacent to the town park on Albion Street.
The land, located to the west of the park property, is scheduled to be auctioned on Nov. 4.
Monday's meeting is open to the public.
