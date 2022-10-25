KENDALLVILLE — If you need your caffeine fix, you'll soon have another hookup in town.
Kendallville will be getting a new coffee house operating by Nebraska-based Scooter's Coffee, which will be built at the corner of Riley Street and U.S. 6.
Once a Preferred Auto dealership, the northeast corner lot has since been cleared to make way for the new coffee shop, that primarily does drive-thru business out of the company's trademark small, boxy stores.
The lot is currently owned by Boundless Real Estate Holdings LLC, out of Omaha, Nebraska. The property was transferred in March this year with a sale price of $329,000.
Scooter's is a new name to the area but the company has been expanding its footprint into Indiana from its initial founding in Nebraska.
In 1998, co-founders Don and Linda Eckles opened their first drive-thru coffeehouse in Bellevue, Nebraska. According to its franchise website, the company is closing in on 500 locations nationally, with sites having close to $1.2 million in annual drive-through sale volume.
Its franchise maps lists Nebraska, South Dakota and Iowa as "sold out markets" but indicates the company is looking to grow just about everywhere else except the West Coast including Idaho, and the East Coast from Virginia north into the New England region.
Drive-thru is the name of the game for Scooter's which constructs franchise locations in 664-square-foot boxy buildings. The site plan for Kendallville's location shows a two-lane drive-thru — similar in layout of the drive-thru at the local McDonald's on U.S. 6.
Drivers will enter and exit the Scooter's business from Riley Street, as the site plan doesn't indicate any new curb cuts on U.S. 6.
The site will have just seven parking spots, which suggests parking may be staff-only with limited or no inside sales occurring at the location.
In that way, the Kendallville Scooter's will be more similar to the Biggby Coffee kiosk that was built recently on Albion Street in Avilla than sit-down coffee places like downtown's WhatchamaCAKES bakery with drink shop or Five Lakes Coffee, which has its own drive-thru but also has an interior space for people who want to meet, sit and enjoy a drink.
Scooter's nearest existing location to the new Kendallville site is in Nappannee, while the next closest are much further out with a new location nearly ready to open in Portland, located about an hour due south of Fort Wayne, and one location operating in Logansport.
The Scooter's menu include staples most people would expect to see at modern coffee houses — hot drinks, iced drinks, blended ice drinks, smoothies and teas. Scooter's also sells its own brand of ground coffee, single-serve cups and to-go drinks.
Although the Riley Street lot has been cleared, no construction has started yet. A site plan has been filed with and approved by the city so work is cleared to begin at any point.
A phone call placed Monday to Scooter's corporate seeking more information about the company and its plans in Kendallville was not returned as of Tuesday afternoon.
Scooter's will be another new construction project in the city's U.S. 6 corridor, which has been seeing some new development along the highway over the last year.
In 2021, McDonald's tore down its existing location and rebuilt a new facility on the same lot. Then, starting in August, Fast Pace Health built a new urgent-care clinic at the corner of U.S. 6 and Sawyer Road.
Like those two projects before it, the new Scooter's is being built on one of the 25 lots the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission had designated as a new tax increment financing district, with most of those lots being empty spaces along the U.S. 6 corridor.
That designation means the additional tax revenue generated by the new business will be captured by the RDC and be able to put to use for future development projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.