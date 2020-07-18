KENDALLVILLE — Amid the slew of opinions about the COVID-19 pandemic on social media, a new one about how to prevent infection is emerging.
It goes like this: if we were to all eat more vitamins in our diets, COVID-19 would not be an issue.
While it’s common knowledge that eating healthily can help keep you free of disease, the idea that eating well stops COVID-19 isn’t one supported by research yet, Parkview Noble Registered Dietitian Rebecca Tourney said.
“There are so many other factors to consider with the coronavirus,” Tourney said.
However, in a time when people are staying at home more often and eating home-cooked meals, nutrition isn’t something to be overlooked.
Tourney sees that concern over diet and COVID-19 prevention coming from a genuine place.
“I think this pandemic has sparked more people’s concerns about nutrition at home,” she said.
Diet does, in fact, have an impact on the immune system, Tourney said, mainly when considering some foods’ anti-inflammatory properties.
It’s important to know exactly how the immune system works to understand how diet has a hand in it, Tourney said.
At a basic level, the immune system keeps the body healthy by responding to an infected site. When that infection isn’t resolved, the site starts to inflame.
For example, Type 2 diabetes and obesity are chronic diseases stemming from diet that can cause inflammation.
Having this inflammation means also having a reduced immune response, meaning that they can get sick more easily.
“That weakens our immune system over time and increases our risk for future infections,” Tourney said.
Certain foods, Tourney said, fall into two categories that probably coincide with what are commonly thought of as healthy and unhealthy foods: anti-inflammatory and inflammatory.
Anti-inflammatory foods reduce the amount of inflammation in the body, hence the name. Examples of these are eggs, lean protein like poultry and foods high in dietary fiber like veggies, fruits and whole grains.
A good indicator that your diet is full of anti-inflammatory foods is to incorporate different colors onto your plate, Tourney said.
On the other side of the spectrum, inflammatory foods are those high in excess saturated fats, refined carbs and sugar. Those include some typical unhealthy foods, like white bread, cake, processed meats and cheeses.
Tourney said there are ways to stock up on anti-inflammatory foods that will stay fresh in your pantry while you limit in-person grocery shopping.
For example, not all of the healthy food you buy necessarily has to be bought fresh straight from the produce aisle.
Canned vegetables can be rinsed off to reduce sodium, and frozen fruits and vegetables without sauces or creams work, too.
Meat, also, can be bought canned in water instead of oil. Bread can be frozen to keep it fresh, too.
Tourney compiled recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner that incorporate anti-inflammatory foods found in the pantry, too.
Tourney said those wanting more direction on how to keep their diet in check can meet virtually with her or their Parkview dietitian.
