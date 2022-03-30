Shawn and Amy Smith, of Greentown, along with Myra Thompson, of Kokomo, stand in front of LaGrange attorney Jeff Wible’s office Monday morning, holding signed asking people to remember Alissa Guernsey, a 16-month-old Topeka child who died in 2009. The group said Wible, who was the LaGrange County Prosecutor in 2009, did not properly charge the person later deemed responsible for Guernsey’s death.