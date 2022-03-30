LAGRANGE — A group of four people stood outside of the office of LaGrange attorney Jeff Wible Monday morning, holding signs, commemorating Alissa Guernsey, a 16-month-old child who died in 2009.
Monday was the anniversary of the death of the toddler. Guernsey died while in the care of her court-appointed custodian, Christy Shaffer. An autopsy showed that the child suffered multiple cuts and contusions. While Shaffer wasn’t initially charged with a crime, the details uncovered during an investigation into Guernsey’s death were presented to a grand jury, and that grand jury indicted Shaffer. Wible, the former LaGrange County Prosecutor, then charged Shaffer with neglect of a dependent, a Class B felony. Shaffer was ultimately convicted and sentenced to ten years in prison, six of those years suspended.
But the judge in the case, Judge J. Scott Vanderbeck, now retired, modified Shaffer’s sentence just a few months after she was sent to prison. He ordered that her sentence be modified to time served, releasing her after only 77 days. Shaffer also was ordered to serve six months on home detention and three years on probation. But that modification set off a series of protests here in LaGrange, and ultimately caused a nationwide firestorm.
Marshall Talbert, a member of the group standing in front of Wible’s office Monday morning, called his group’s action a remembrance, not a protest. He added that members of his group are still angered that Wible as the LaGrange County Prosecutor at the time didn’t charge Shaffer with a more serious offense, such as neglect of a defendant causing death. Talbert is a former Indiana State Trooper with 25 years in uniform, and a former Howard County Sheriff.
“We weren’t satisfied with the result, but we realize we can’t change it,” he said. “We want to make sure Alissa is remembered because what happened to her was not justice.”
Wible left the prosecutor’s office in 2014 and has since returned to private practice. He was not in his office Monday and was unable to comment.
This is not Talbert’s first trip to LaGrange County. Talbert was involved with a group whose members called themselves “Alissa’s Army.” That group regularly picketed the LaGrange County Courthouse as well the LaGrange County Office Building in 2012 calling Vanderbeck’s release of Shaffer unjust.
In 2013, Shaffer was arrested again and charged with two drug-related charges. The LaGrange County Probation Department then filed paperwork with the court saying Shaffer had violated the terms of her probation for her 2011 conviction for the death of Guernsey. She was then sentenced to six years in the Indiana Department of Corrections for violating her probation in an original case. Shaffer was released in 2016 with good behavior.
Talbert said his goal Monday was simply to keep Alissa’s memory alive. The group left LaGrange Monday morning and traveled to Bronson, Michigan where Guernsey is buried. Talbert said he and the others wanted to spend a little time cleaning up Allisa Guernsey’s grave.
“We wanted to get it ready for Easter,” Talbert said.
