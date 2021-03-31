LAGRANGE — With the snip of an oversized pair of scissors cutting through a bright green ribbon, Interra Credit Union Chief Executive Officer Amy Sink formally opened her company’s new LaGrange office Tuesday morning.
The newly built LaGrange branch is the third office the Goshen-based credit union has built in LaGrange County in the last several years. Interra has two other branch offices located in Topeka and Shipshewana.
With the opening of the LaGrange office, Interra now operates 16 branches in communities across north central Indiana.
Andy Marshall, Interra’s Chief Operations Officer, told the audience gathered at Tuesday’s ribbon cutting that LaGrange has been on Interra’s radar for several years now, but the planned opening of this new office was delayed by about six months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The new Interra branch, located at 209 E. Central Ave., sits one block east of the intersection of S.R. 9 and U.S. 20 in downtown LaGrange. Haley Nickell, the former branch manager at the Topeka office, will manage the new office.
“Haley is leading the team in LaGrange,” said Joel Richard, senior vice president of member experience at Interra Credit Union. “She has been with Interra for 11 years and possesses not only the experience but also the passion to both lead this new team and serve the community.”
With Interra moving into LaGrange, that means that five different financial institutions are now operating offices in town. Interra, however, is the first credit union to open in LaGrange County.
The difference, said CEO Amy Sink, is that Interra is controlled by its members, not stockholders.
“This was a good time for us to come to LaGrange,” Sink said.
Sink went on to explain that there’s always a need for organizations like Interra Credit in communities like LaGrange.
“We just know that there’s always more need for capital in every community to be used to make it better and we’re hoping we can help do that here,” she explained.
Sink added Interra’s members said they wanted the company to open a new office in LaGrange.
“We’re here its because the members wanted us here,” she added.
The new building is 3,200 square feet and utilizes a flex space concept. It’s decorated with photos of LaGrange landmarks. The building features two drive-through lanes and has an ATM. DJ Construction of Goshen built the building.
“We have a passionate team throughout LaGrange County who strive to continually build trust and bring value to current and future members at Interra,” Richard said. “We want to make an impact and be the most valued financial resource in the LaGrange Community.
Marshall announced Interra has already made a financial contribution in the community, donating $1,000 to LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity.
Interra was charted in 1932 and has assets in excess of $1 billion. Its operations span more than 18 counties in north central Indiana, with 85,000 members and more than 300 employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.