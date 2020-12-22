LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation has received a $100,000 grant as part of the seventh phase of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow community foundation initiative.
As part of this GIFT VII grant opportunity, each community foundation that achieved 100 percent board member giving during the period from January 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020, was eligible to receive an unrestricted grant of $100,000 per county served. This grant is in recognition of the important role that the LaGrange County Community Foundation’s board of directors plays in both leading the foundation and serving communities across LaGrange County.
The unrestricted grant will help fund a portion of the LaGrange County Community Foundation’s new headquarters, which will include an 800-square foot community room that will be available for nonprofit use. The facility is set to open in late February 2021.
“We are grateful for Lilly Endowment’s continued support. This grant accelerated our board’s initiative and promise to our community,” said Octavia Yoder, Executive Director of LaGrange County Community Foundation. “We are excited to provide a community space for our nonprofits. The addition will be an asset to the community,” Yoder added.
The LaGrange County Community Foundation’s mission is to inspire and sustain generosity, leadership and service. Founded in 1991, the Community Foundation connects people to charitable causes and provides resources to nonprofits to make a lasting and sustainable impact.
Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly, Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders’ wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. The Endowment funds significant programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion. However, it maintains a special commitment to its founders’ hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.
