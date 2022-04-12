ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners on Monday awarded bids on a pair of high-cost projects at the Noble County Jail.
The commissioners first approved Fort Wayne Roofing’s low bid to repair and replace large sections of the roof on the jail to the tune of $1.312 million, including materials.
Next up was a litany of heating, cooling and plumbing repairs and replacement work at the jail. The lowest bids for that work totaled $2.498 million.
The total price tag of just over $3.8 million is near the estimate given at last week’s Noble County Council meeting when the council appropriated the first $1.9 million of its American Rescue Plan COVID relief monies. Included in that amount were partial payments for the jail roof as well as soft costs for design work regarding renovation work at the Noble County Courthouse.
The renovations are the county’s next step in reorganizing its office space. The first step, the construction of a $15 million annex, is nearly complete.
Noble County received its first COVID relief funds — $4.6 million — through the American Rescue Plan last June. Another $4.6 million is expected later this spring or early this summer.
The Noble County Commissioners, according to terms of the package, are responsible for coming up with a spending plan for the money. But the county council has to officially make the money available to spend through appropriations.
Of the $9.2 million total in ARP monies, the county had aimed to spend approximately $3.5 million on the Noble County Jail, which will include the new roof and various plumbing, electrical and sewer concerns, and another approximately $3.9 million in courthouse renovations, which will include additional restrooms, new wiring and new configurations for the three courtrooms in the building.
County officials had stressed the $3.5 million total for the jail and the $3.9 million for the courthouse renovations were estimates.
The commissioners have said they intend to use some of the ARP money to fix a septic problem at the Noble County Office Complex-South, which may involve connecting to the town’s sewer system.
The estimated cost of that project is in the neighborhood of $250,000, county officials have said.
On March 14, discussions involving the renovations to the Noble County Courthouse at between $2-$3 million. At that meeting, it was estimated repairs and roof replacement at the Noble County Jail would cost approximately $2.7-$3 million.
The estimated costs were revised for the April 4 Noble County Council meeting.
Austin Papenbrock, area manager for the Garland Company, which oversaw the roof bidding, said he had contacted seven contractors about that work. Only three expressed an interest.
The federal government’s ARP monies have led to plenty of extra work for contractors. Having a contractor with the time to get the project done in a timely fashion has become an issue. So has that contractor having enough employees.
“The labor is not picking up,” Papenbrock said.
So some companies are simply not bidding for projects at all at this time.
Papenbrock pointed to a $5 million Fort Wayne Community School project which did not receive a single bidder.
“That’s kind of what we’re dealing with,” Papenbrock said.
Work on both projects likely won’t be completed until the spring of 2023.
