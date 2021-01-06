HOWE — A 19-year-old LaGrange County man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash early morning crash just east of Howe that resulted in him being airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.
According to a report released Monday by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, Tracy Purlee, of the 6100 block of North C.R. 300E, Howe, was driving along C.R. 100E on Sunday, Dec. 27, at about 6:50 a.m. when his vehicle left the road and struck several planters, a mailbox and a large tree. Purlee suffered both head and leg injuries.
The report said a police investigation into the incident revealed alcohol and speed are now being considered as contributing factors.
Purlee was transported by helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. A copy of the accident report was forwarded to the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
