If you just happened to find yourself a little northwest of South Milford Tuesday evening, not far from Blackman Lake, you might have heard something off in the distance that sounded like, well, circus music.
That’s because the Cirque Amongus came to Camp Watcha-Wanna-Do Tuesday to the delight of the 73 kids attending the annual camp for children surviving cancer.
As a matter of fact, those 73 kids were the stars of Tuesday’s show. In one day, they learned a wealth of circus skills, including high wire walking, juggling, fancy rope skipping, trapeze tricks, walking on stilts, plate and hoop spinning, and much, much more.
The Cirque Amogus is described as “a do-it-yourself” circus by its ringmaster Sem Abrahams. The Detroit-based company trailers in all the equipment needed to present the small circus.
“We let everybody sample some different circus skills, then they’re going to pick their favorite and focus on the skill they pick,” he said, explaining the process of creating a circus. “Then, they’re going to put together a little routine, get dressed in costumes, have their faces painted, and put on a circus of their own.”
Abrahams called it an honor to teach circus arts at the camp.
“This is just an amazing experience, a wonderful group to work with. This is a very special event for us,” he said.
Though it’s the theme for this year’s camp, the circus comes and goes in just one day. For the rest of the week, campers will be involved in more typical camp activities, like photography, horseback riding, archery, a ropes course, swimming, and canoeing. Camp runs through Friday.
Tuesday evening’s circus performance took place just outside the camp’s main hall, on a court usually covered in picnic tables. Performers jumped up from those tables and ran up to the backstage behind the circus’s main ring to get ready to perform their acts. They then burst through a set of red curtains and start their performance before returning to their seats to watch and cheer on the next group of performers.
The Camp Watcha-Wanna-Do circus includes a high wire routine, a trapeze act, jugglers, stunt bicycles, a magic act, and a lot of audience participation.
Camp-Watcha-Wanna-Do is now in its 31st year. Camp Watcha-Wanna-Do is a not-for-profit organization serving adolescent survivors of cancer, giving those children a chance to spend a week with their peers to forget about cancer and instead just enjoy being a kid. The camp is free, paid for by Camp Watcha-Wanna-Do fundraising.
While the circus is only in camp one day, it sets a tone for the entire week.
“This is a special place,” said Jennyfer Balkema, the camp’s program director.
Children aged 7 to 18 from around northern Indiana who’ve survived a battle with cancer are invited to spend a week here each summer. Many children come back to Camp Watcha-Wanna-Do time and time again, saying it’s one of their favorite places to be.
Sixteen-year-old camper Aubrey Anderson of Pendleton called Camp Watcha-Wanna-Do the highlight of her summer.
“This is a special place for kids to get together who have all gone through what we’ve all gone through and to be together,” she said.
Anderson said while cancer is the reason kids come to this camp, this camp gives them a chance to forget their cancer for a few days.
“We get to be kids here,” she explained.
Anderson said the moment camp ends, she starts looking forward to the next camp.
It’s a story shared by fellow camper Gavin Roeback, 18, of Decatur.
“I come every year because this place feels like another family away from home,” he explained. “People here understand what happened, and what you went through with cancer.”
