KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Board of Works opened bids for its wide-sweeping Community Crossing grant projects Tuesday — and got some good news.
Three of the four bids came in well under the engineering estimate of $964,000.
The lowest bid came in from Niblock at $841,364.22.
Bids are scheduled to be awarded next Tuesday, March 30, at 8:30 a.m. at a special board of works meeting at City Hall
Small communities have to put up a 25% match to the state funds, leveraging their local dollars on a 3-to-1 investment.
The state announced Dec. 8 that Kendallville had been awarded $723,553.46 for repaving on 18 streets in the city, most notably the long-awaited resurfacing on Main Street following the completion of the downtown streetscape.
In the downtown, paving will be done on Main Street from the railroad tracks to Rush streets. Included in the project will be one block each direction from Main Street on Mitchell Street, William Street and Rush Street.
About $358,000 of Kendallville’s total will go toward the paving work on Main Street and its cross streets.
Other city streets that will be repaved include sections of Gertrude, Sheridan, Oak, State, Summit and Ogle streets as well as Veteran’s Way, Villa Terrace, Sawyer Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.
The board also approved city Engineering Administrator Scott Derby’s timeline for bidding on the proposed solar field project to be installed at the site of the former McCray factory.
Public advertisement of the bidding process will begin Friday. Bids will be opened at the board of works meeting on April 13.
Derby received permission to set a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. on April 20 to award the bids.
Derby said the project is estimated to take a minimum of six months to construct.
“We want to get started as soon as possible,” Derby said.
The solar field is expected to help power Kendallville’s Wastewater Treatment Plant and could reduce annual electric costs by upward of 80%. Long-range, the solar field should pay for itself within a few years and then generate millions in savings over an expected 30-year life span.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• The board allowed a property owner one year to determine if he plans to build on a lot where he has plans to demolish the current structure.
Normally, such a demolition requires a $1,000 payment to the city to remove the water tap. If a homeowner contracts the work to be done by the demolition crew, such a process can cost upward of $3,000.
Gary Uhl said he would like to construct a building on the lot at 620 Westgate Ave.
“I don’t know if it’s going to happen,” Uhl said. “I’d like to see it happen.”
“We appreciate your efforts in removing blight,” Board of Works Chairman Jim Dazey said.
The board agreed to leave the tap in place for 12 months. If a new structure is not being built at that time, Uhl will have to pay the $1,000 to have the water tap removed.
• The board approved upping the amount department heads are allowed to spend before seeking BOW approval to $4,000. Previously, department heads had to come before the board to seek permission for any purchases over $2,000.
• The board approved an event application for Walk for Life, a fundraiser for the Northeastern Indiana Right to Life to take place from 10 am. to noon on May 15. The walk will begin at 201 S. Park and continue on the sidewalks around the park and lake.
The event will require no street closures.
