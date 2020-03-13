Noble County school districts are calling off in-person classes until April amid rising concerns about potential spread of the coronavirus.
East Noble School Corp. is suspending in-person classes through at least April 17 while Central Noble Community School Corp. also announced a suspension lasting through at least April 27.
East Noble
During the five-weeks out of school buildings, East Noble will utilize elearning lessons three days a week for the weeks that the district would otherwise have been in session.
East Noble was preparing for a two-week-long spring break starting March 23, so the building closures will affect instruction for effectively three weeks — next week and the first two weeks in April.
Superintendent Ann Linson sent the notice to families just after 10 a.m. Friday:
"First, it is important to remember, ENSC does not have any known students diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus. However, according to the CDC and Dr. Gaff, Noble County Department of Health Director, the best way to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus is to eliminate or reduce large group gatherings. Obviously, with school in session, we are increasing opportunities for widespread virus contamination. Gov. Holcomb and the Department of Health continue to promote the practice of 'social distancing.' It is important that you understand, you are not being asked to isolate or lockdown your children unless they are ill," Linson wrote.
"After many days of research; collaborating with the Department of Health, sharing with neighboring districts, talking with superintendents across Indiana, collaborating with our staff, and sharing with our School Board, East Noble School Corporation has decided to cancel traditional school beginning Monday, March 16, 2020 through at least April 17, 2020. This decision has been made as a proactive strategy to reduce or slow down potential exposure to and spread of the COVID-19 virus. The sooner the virus can be slowed or reduced, the sooner we may all return to a more normal life-style," Linson continued.
East Noble will adopt a modified schedule for the instruction weeks starting March 16, April 6 and April 13.
That schedule will provide eLearning for students Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays during those weeks. Teachers will be in their classrooms Monday through Friday to support students.
Mondays and Fridays will be used for eLearning preparation, assessing student work, collaboration, and professional development. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, teachers will provide direct support to students while engaged in their eLearning activities.
That does not include the weeks of March 23 and March 30, which will have no instruction days as those will remain the originally planned spring break.
Utilizing a 20-day instructional day waiver offered by the governor's office on Thursday, the plan will allow students to complete the school year on our original ending day of May 28.
Linson also provided the following guidance to families:
• All school activities are cancelled until further notice. This includes athletic practices, competitions, clubs, etc.
• Students should take home their technology and any other materials they may need for eLearning today, March 13, 2020.
• Parents will be expected to pick up needed medications and forgotten items beginning Monday, March 16, 2020 from the school buildings between the hours of 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• Students are expected to complete their eLearning and other educational activities away from school and should not be inside school buildings. If students have any questions of their teachers, they are encouraged to contact them through email, Canvas, or Seesaw.
• A meal plan is being developed to provide a free daily sack lunch to all students delivered to area hubs. More information to come next week.
"I am certain you have many questions just as our staff does. I ask that you be patient as we work through this challenging process together. Please continue to monitor your email as I will send you updates and additional information as our staff continues to refine our plans that will support your child’s education. Please be patient as staff may not be able to respond to your questions until next week," Linson said.
Central Noble
After meeting with the county health officer, Superintendent Troy Gaff has also decided to suspend Central Noble classes through April.
"Based on the information I received last evening, there is a small window for community organizations to make decision that could significantly impact the community. Due to concerns about the capacity of county systems, Central Noble Schools is going to close the school buildings becausing Monday, March 16, 2020, and utilize e-Learning until two weeks after spring break per CDC recommendation," Gaff wrote in his letter to families.
All athletic practices, extracurricular activites, community meetings and other events scheduled in the buildings are also canceled through April 27.
The school district will begin eLearning lessons on Tuesday.
The tentative return date is April 27, but that could change depending on how the situation develops.
"If it is determined that it is still a community health concern, then the return to school date may be further postponed," Gaff said.
Teachers and support staff will still be reporting to the buildings and have office hours during the closure. Some students may need to come into the building for assessments, remediation, compliance or other activities and, if needed, those will be conducted in a small group setting on a case-by-case basis.
The eLearning schedule at Central Noble will be conducted as follows:
• Lessons on March 17-19; March 24-26; March 31 and April 1-2; April 14-16; and April 21-23.
• There will be no lessons the week of April 6 for the normally scheduled spring break.
The district is working with food service to consider opportunities to provide lunches to students in need. Details are being discussed and information may be available early next week.
Families in need or who have emergencies are encouraged to contact the school district for help. District officials will try to address any needs.
This story is developing and may be updated throughout the day.
