KENDALLVILLE — It's event season, as the Kendallville Board of Works approved public facility use requests for five upcoming events.
Here's what's coming up this summer:
On May 24, Kendallville police will gather for their annual memorial service at 11 a.m. at the downtown pocket park. The event remembers officers who have fallen in the line of the duty and acknowledges the ongoing dedication and sacrifices made by current law enforcement.
On June 13, Life and Family Services is hosting its Children's Health Fair at the center's parking lot and backside of the Kendallville Public Library parking lot. The city will close Lake Terrace Drive for the event, which runs from noon to 6 p.m. The event has 20 vendors planning to attend.
On June 17, Trinity Church will host its annual Party in the Park, featuring a barbecue, family entertainment, music, free food and a bounce house. The event will take place at the Rotary Pavilion from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Aug. 12, Life and Family Services will host the second annual Bixler Lake Walk for Life. The 1-mile walk around Bixler Lake will raise funding for Right to Life Northeast Indiana. The walk sets off at 10 a.m.
On Sept. 9, New Hope Clubhouse will host its 11th annual 5K Walk/Run, starting at 7 a.m. The run will kick off from the Jansen Pavilion at Bixler Lake Park.
Those were the new events approved Tuesday morning and don't include events that have already been approved or planned including the Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival on May 20; downtown skate nights planned on Main Street for June 10 and June 24 from 5-8 p.m.; summer concerts at the pocket park at 6 p.m. on June 17, July 22 and Aug. 19, and the Northern Indiana Tri-State Bluegrass festival at the Noble County Fairgrounds from May 25-28 among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.