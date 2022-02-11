SHIPSHEWANA — When the Academy of County Music rolled out the names of nominates for awards at its upcoming annual Academy of County Music event, one name struck a local chord. Shipshewana’s Blue Gate Performing Arts Center has been nominated for an ACM “Theater of the Year” award.
The Blue Gate was one of five venues nationwide to be nominated for the award. The other nominees include The American Music Theater, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Theater, Cincinnati, Ohio, the Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, Florida, and finally, the Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, Tennessee.
Ryan Riegsecker, president of Blue Gate Hospitality, the parent company of the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center, said he was nothing short of “flabbergasted” when he learned the Shipshewana venue had been nominated for the award.
“This is incredible. To be in the same category with these other venues is unbelievable,” he said Thursday afternoon.
Riegsecker said the Blue Gate was nominated for the award by one of the several agencies the Performing Arts Center staff deals with when booking shows. Which agency nominated the Blue Gate, even Riegsecker doesn’t know.
The Blue Gate Performing Arts Center opened in 2020 and was only able to host two shows before the coronavirus pandemic shut it down. Since then, it has come back stronger than ever, Riegsecker said, and the local venue now books and showcases hundreds of shows and artists each year.
The 1,500-seat theater boasts a state-of-the-art lighting and sound system, and its design ensures every seat is close to the stage.
Riegsecker admitted sometimes even he is amazed at how successful the theater has become in just two years.
“We started this in just a little banquet room, and it just kind of grew and grew and grew,” he explained. “It is amazing when you think about it. We’ll do over 300 shows this year.”
Riegsecker said both artists and audience members seem to enjoy coming to Shipshewana for a show.
“I’ve been told that people love coming to our area because it’s rural, but we have some of the best facilities in the county. People just enjoy coming here. I have a lot of entertainers say this reminds me of Branson 25 years ago — a small-town setting, middle America, just a neat place to come visit. I think the entertainers love coming and we know the guests love coming because if they want they can spend a couple of days doing other things.”
Each of the other theaters up for the award are well-established venues and each is well known within the music industry. The Ryman Theater is one of the most important venues in county music, launching the careers of some of county music’s greatest legends. Its stage was one the home of the Grand Ole Opry, and the Ryman building is considered an important national treasure.
“When you look at those other nominees, those are big-time players in the music industry,” Riegsecker said. “Ruth Eckerd Hall is huge. The Ryman, the American Music Theater, the Brady, those are some of the theaters we’ve watched over the years and to be nominated alongside them is just unbelievable.”
upset if the Blue Gate doesn’t win the award.
“Not at all,” he added, laughing. “I’m tickled pink just to be on the list.”
Country Music Awards honor the biggest names in country music. This year, the 57th Academy of County Music Awards show will take place on March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show will be hosted by Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett and county music superstar Dolly Parton.
Some of the most notable awards presented during the show include Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Duo of the Year, Group of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.
The awards are voted on by members of the Academy of Country Music. Membership has increased by 12 percent in the past year, bringing the Academy’s total membership to more than 4,600
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.