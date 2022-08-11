KENDALLVILLE — East Noble's first day of school on Wednesday didn't just happen — it was the product of weeks and months of preparation culminating in welcoming students back.
That included an intense week of trainings for staff members and a first-time prep experience for new Assistant Superintendent Amy Korus at the lead.
At Wednesday's school board meeting, Korus gave a recap of the staff training efforts that took place in the week leading up to Day One of the 2022-23 school year, sharing some brief info about ways East Noble was getting its teachers ready for their new students.
"We have really worked our staff to the bone this last week," Korus said. "Kudos to them because, especially our new teachers, they killed it, they came in every day and were engaged.
"I never once wanted to say I was exhausted, but I was exhausted, so I can't imagine how they felt," Korus said.
Korus highlighted several training programs ahead of Wednesday, including:
• New staff training for 28 new teachers, including a mix of recent college graduates as well as experienced teachers new to East Noble.
• Guided Reading Training for elementary school teachers, hosted at Wayne Center Elementary. That included information about teaching 90-minute reading blocks and expectations and discussion of additional instructional aid support for reading programs at the K-2 and 3-5 grade levels.
• EdGems middle school math training for 13 math teachers and special education teachers who co-teach with math teachers.
• Project Lead the Way training for any new elementary school teacher, taught by Kari Rathke and Deaneen Pashea.
"They took a two-day training and made it into one and we did a working lunch so we could cover a lot of material in a short time and we also took a lesson from beginning to end," Korus said.
• Till 360 classroom management training with Curtis Slater, who trained teachers on some classroom management strategies and how to look for positive behavior indicators. Slater shared some tips for how teachers can better interact with students, which helps improve behavior, too. While touring buildings on Wednesday with administration, Slater said he saw a lot of good practices in use by staff.
During comment time at the end of the meeting Chief Finance and Operations Officer Brian Leitch, Superintendent Teresea Gremaux and board member Barb Babcock took a moment each to note the many staff members who took East Noble from the end of the 2021-22 school year to the start of the 2022-23 year, making buildings and staff ready to tackle the new year.
"We're just looking for a great school year and gonna have a lot of positive experiences for the kids and lots of learning," Gremaux said. "There is so much that goes into preparing and getting ready just for that first day and for the rest of the school year and lots of people took part in that and we're so appreciative for that."
In other business Wednesday, the East Noble school board:
• Approved the following personnel changes:
Resignations: Quinton Althouse, fifth-grade teacher at Wayne Center Elementary; Haley Downer, media assistant at South Side Elementary; Marissa Hood, instructional assistant at North Side Elementary; Bonita Morr, custodian at Wayne Center; Krista Hakey, special needs route driver; Anne Brown, food assistant at East Noble High School; Tina Garman, kindergarten teacher at Rome City Elementary; Kathleen Ritchie, instructional assistant at Wayne Center; Zane McDonald, second-grade teacher at Wayne Center; Drew Williams, marching percussion director at ENHS; Dan Holbrook, head wrestling coach at East Noble Middle School.
Reassignments: Trina Leffers, from first-grade teacher at Aville Elementary to fifth-grade teacher at Wayne Center; Carolyn Salisbury, from food service assistance at ENHS to instructional assistant at Avilla; Melody Robinson, from route driver to transportation driver.
New hires: Katrine Ormiston, first-grade teacher at Avilla; Mikalynn Wade, seventh-grade math teacher at ENMS; Katlyn Marshall, instructional assistant at Avilla; Taylor Myers, office assistant at Avilla; Taylor Myers, office assistant at North Side Elementary; Kaitlynn Hrlic, special education instructional assistant at Wayne Center; Michele Replogle, first-grade teacher at Avilla; Michael Engler, teacher for the Alternative Learning Center; Ruthanna Easterling, media assistant at South Side Elementary; Andrea Heinis, special education instructional assistant at Wayne Center; Michelle Wilson, instructional assistant at ENMS; Skyla Turner, assistant boccee coach at ENHS; Jo Smith, robotics club sponsor at ENMS; Nate Weimer, head wrestling coach at ENMS; Bill Krock and Kevin Leffel, winter concession for ENHS; Jessica Hull, ninth-grade volleyball coach at ENHS; Kassandra Galbreath, head of yearbook at ENMS; Ashire Auer, head sixth-grade volleyball coach at ENMS; Tyle Bloomfield, assistant football coach at ENMS; Lindsay Wabika, sixth-grade volleyball coach at ENMS; Elaine Herbst, assistant with the SOS club at ENMS.
• Heard public comment from longtime East Noble High School English teacher Charlie Barber, who reported that new vaping sensors at the high school are working and that, on day one, more than 30 students were confronted by administrators about vaping and given a warning.
Last month, the school board heard an extensive presentation from Student Services Director Matt Stinson about the rising vaping problem rampant in both the high school and middle school buildings and efforts East Noble to combat it.
• Approved the Teacher Appreciation Grant guidelines with no changes from last year. Those rules are in place to allow East Noble to receive and distribute bonuses to effective faculty members.
• Adopted updated 2022-23 and 2024-25 school year calendars. Gremaux said the 2022-23 calendar was updated to reflect new waiver days approved by the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.