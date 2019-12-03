Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Philip E. Chaffins, 26, of the 400 block of Sargent Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:57 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Chaffins was held on $3,500 bond.
Vigdalia Gamez, 41, of the 2700 block of North U.S. 33, Kimmell, was arrested at 1:52 a.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Gamez was held on $3,500 bond.
Melissa A. Johnson, 40, of the 700 block of North Sixth Street, Goshen, was arrested at 5:56 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of leaving the scene of an injury crash, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor. Johnson was held on $3,500 bond.
Joshua L. Mault, 34, of the 800 block of Thresher Run, Churubusco, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Mault was held without bond.
Priscila A. Moreno, 22, of the 500 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish; and possession of paraphernalia. Moreno was held on $3,500 bond.
Joshua A. Nelson, 39, of the 400 block of Grand Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Nelson was held on $50,000 bond.
Skyler R. Ott, 26, of the 100 block of East C.R. 400S, Albion, was booked at 9:13 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Trenton E. Sutton, 33, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Sutton was held on $4,500 bond.
Jaxon L. Tilbury, 29, of the 3300 block of West Hilltop Drive, Columbia City, was arrested at 5:02 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Tilbury was held on $3,500 bond.
Terrence L. Beverly, 51, of the 5800 block of Randy Drive, Goshen, was arrested at 2:19 p.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Ronnie S. Campbell, 49, of the 11200 block of North S.R. 9, Wolcottville, was booked at 8:59 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Gabrielle B. Hagenbuch, 24, of the 2400 block of Fairfield Avenue, Fort Wayne, was booked at 7:03 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a violation of drug court.
James A. Kline Jr., 40, of the 8200 block of Angling Road, Kendallville, was booked at 9:10 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Kristina L. Mapes, 35, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:51 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Brian M. McClure, 49, of the 2500 block of Otsego Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:29 p.m. Saturday by Avilla police on charges of battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. McClure was held on $4,500 bond.
Kaleb R. Ritchie, 20, of the 200 block of Kingswood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:23 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating with a schedule I-II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Ritchie was held on $3,500 bond.
Melissa Cox, 46, of the 500 block of North Olive Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 10:39 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Class A misdemeanor. Cox was held without bond.
Courtenay L. Dibble, 36, of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Dibble was held on $3,500 bond.
