WATERLOO — Four people suffered injuries in a collision Thursday at 7:17 p.m. at the north edge of Waterloo, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported. Alexis M. Williams, 23, of Rome City, complained of leg pain. Her passenger, Dmiya N. Williams, 6, had minor bleeding from a cut to her forehead. An EMS ambulance took the girl to a hospital for treatment. Andrew T. Robinett, 45, of rural Waterloo, had visible marks on his upper and lower arm, but declined medical treatment. His passenger, Dawn M. Robinett, 39, of Waterloo, declined treatment for chest pain. A police report said Williams was traveling westbound on Rope Street and disregarded a stop sign. Her 2011 Ford Escape entered Wayne Street (S.R. 427) in the path of Robinett’s northbound 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, causing a collision that heavily damaged the front of each vehicle.
WATERLOO — Four people suffered injuries in a collision Thursday at 7:17 p.m. at the north edge of Waterloo, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
Alexis M. Williams, 23, of Rome City, complained of leg pain. Her passenger, Dmiya N. Williams, 6, had minor bleeding from a cut to her forehead. An EMS ambulance took the girl to a hospital for treatment.
Andrew T. Robinett, 45, of rural Waterloo, had visible marks on his upper and lower arm, but declined medical treatment. His passenger, Dawn M. Robinett, 39, of Waterloo, declined treatment for chest pain.
A police report said Williams was traveling westbound on Rope Street and disregarded a stop sign. Her 2011 Ford Escape entered Wayne Street (S.R. 427) in the path of Robinett’s northbound 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, causing a collision that heavily damaged the front of each vehicle.
