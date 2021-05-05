KENDALLVILLE — Local residents who want to get one last look — and listen — to East Noble’s 2020-21 show choirs will have a chance this Friday and Saturday.
The school’s Show Choir Spectacular is this weekend on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. each night.
The show will feature the choirs’ competition shows for Premiere Edition, Knight Rhythms, A New Vision and the Beginning Chorus.
The choirs will also feature several soloists and small groups each night and East Noble’s 17 senior singers will also be honored, as the spectacular will be their final performances.
The choirs have had an exceptional year, placing in nearly every competition in which they competed amid an unusual compressed, virtual competition season.
Tickets to the show are $5 and are available at the door or from any choir member. Seating is limited and social distancing and masking are required.
