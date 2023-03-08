KENDALLVILLE — It's a rare sight, but on Tuesday evening, Kendallville's Dr. Tom Jansen was rendered speechless.
What words can you find when you've just received the Sagamore of the Wabash, Indiana's highest citizen award, one that can only be given with express approval by the governor?
When passed the microphone and asked to speak, Jansen first quipped, "Do I have to?" to laughs before finding his words again.
"I'm pretty speechless right now and that's fairly unusual so," he said. "Thank you. Thank you. It is my pleasure to be able to work with our community, serve our community and the family I have is amazing. My wife and my kids and my extended family on both sides, it couldn't be any better. God has blessed us so much, our friends and... thank you, it's just, wow."
"Kendallville is an amazing place to grow up, to come back and raise a family, and to share with everybody we know and it couldn't be any better," Jansen said. "It's not. It's our community, we've got a great place to work. God blesses us every day and the things that we do. And thank you."
The Sagamore of the Wabash was created in the 1940s by Gov. Ralph Gates when he learned he was to receive an honorary Kentucky Colonel Award from neighboring Kentucky. At the time, Indiana had not such high honor, so Gates created the Sagamore.
The term "sagamore" was used by northeastern Native American tribes to describe a great person whom the chiefs would turn to for wisdom and advice.
The award is given only by authorization of the governor himself and past recipients have included people ranging from presidents to astronauts, artists, musicians, ambassadors, politicians and, of course, extraordinary citizens who have contributed greatly to Indiana.
People like Jansen.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe presented the award on behalf of Gov. Eric Holcomb with a long list of contributions and achievements by Jansen.
A 1969 East Noble grad, Jansen went on to attend Indiana University/Purdue University Fort Wayne, then graduated from the National College of Chiropractic in 1975. He later completed post-graduate study and received a chiropractic orthopedics certification in 1982.
He's now retired, but worked at the eponymous Jansen Chiropractic at Riley and Dowling streets.
Outside of work, Jansen has been a lifelong Boy Scouts of America member and contributor since started as a youngster in 1963. He earned his Eagle Scout — one of 12 in three generations of Jansens in Kendallville — and served as Scoutmaster of Anthony Wayne Area Council Troop 103 from 1987-1994 as well as taken on various northeast Indiana district leadership roles with the Scouts throughout the decades.
He's a member of the Kendallville Rotary Club and will serve as president next year. He's served for 13 years on Activity Noble County; is a committee member for Noble Trails Inc.; served as a board member of the Kendallville Heritage Society; was a JCI Senator; is a founding member of the Community Foundation of Noble County; has served on the board of directors for Community State Bank for over 25 years; and coordinated fundraising for the Tri-State Science Fair for many years.
Jansen and his wife, Linda, have two sons — Chris, an attorney in Kendallville, and Nick, a chiropractor living in Indianapolis — and grandsons Caleb, a senior at Butler University, and Ethan, a sophomore at East Noble High School.
But anyone familiar with Jansen knows that his biggest contributions have arguably come through decades of service to Kendallville's park system.
Jansen served 30 years on the park board, including multiple terms as president, and was part of the visionary team that helped bring the Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex from idea to reality.
"The Kendallville Sports Complex, which serves countless youth and adults, was a vision of Tom Jansen's many years before its existence," Handshoe said. "Tom made Phase 1 and Phase 2 of this project a priority as park and rec president. He also led capital campaigns for private sector funding of the initial project. Tom worked to establish a sports complex Maintenance endowment fund, leading the drive for the first $1 million, of what is now a $1.5 million fund."
"Tom has given of his time, talent and treasure to our Parks and Recreation Department for over 30 years," Handshoe said. "He is richly deserving to be a Sagamore of the Wabash."
Tuesday's presentation also included a letter from State Rep. Dave Abbott, who couldn't attend due to the ongoing legislative session occurring now in Indianapolis.
Abbott lauded Jansen for his many years of commitment to the parks, Boy Scouts, local service organizations and more.
"I can't fully express my gratitude in this letter, but I hope you can understand that your legacy will be long-lasting and remembered by many. Thank you for being a pillar to your community and helping shape a better tomorrow for Kendallville," Abbott wrote.
City Council President Jim Dazey, who has served in office for 28 years and therefore parallel to Jansen for most of his career, said his contributions to Kendallville have been countless.
"I sat and listened to what the mayor read, here reasoning for the award, I thought she was never going to stop reading," said Kendallville City Council President Jim Dazey. "This many has been involved in so much and has always, ever since I've been in the City of Kendallville, Tom Jansen has been a pillar of community."
For park superintendent Dawn McGahen, she stepped into the leadership role right as the same time Jansen was retiring from the board, which she said was a little nerve-racking taking over without his long and steady leadership.
But not to worry, because retirement hasn't meant losing Jansen. Not even close.
"He still stops into the park about weekly to check in," McGahen said, noting it's not uncommon to find Jansen and his wife stopping by for an outdoor lunch in the Kendallville parks.
McGahen said Jansen is simply a genuine guy, a supportive leader and caring servant who truly cares about his community and all the people he comes into contact with inside of it.
"Although he claims he's retired, I bet he's busier than ever," McGahen said. "That's the neat thing about Tom. If you've ever talked with him he's very well-versed and has interest in anything. ... He's very well-rounded and well-versed in a lot of topics."
