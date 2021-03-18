ALBION — Connectivity is critical.
Central Noble School Corp. Superintendent Troy Gaff reported to his school board Tuesday that the corporation had received 10 devices to try out that could help provide access to school lesson plans to students without internet access.
The data casting devices are funded through a grant.
A teacher can use the internet to upload a lesson plan, teaching materials or even video footage. That data is transmitted to the PBS-39 station in Fort Wayne.
From there, the station sends out the data so it can be picked up by small, square devices hooked to an antenna attached to a home.
“It eliminates the need for internet,” Gaff told his board.
From the students’ perspective, what they can download from the black box looks like a web page.
So far, the technology is only one-day, students can’t send finished work back through the device, but they can receive lessons from their teachers when they are off school for scheduled e-learning days or when school is cancelled because of snow.
“It’s an interesting concept,” Gaff said. “Currently, it’s grant funded. We’re the first (school corporation) to create this partnership.”
Gaff said Central Noble staff members will be trying out the devices to see how well they work and whether the signal can be reached in the farthest stretches of the district.
If the tests go well, the school corporation can order more of the data casting devices, which are also grant funded.
Giving students the opportunity to connect when otherwise they couldn’t should be a boon for them.
“That’s really awesome,” Gaff said of the program.
The coronavirus has shown just how vital connectivity is.
Students have been hit with a triple whammy.
COVID-19 forced the end of in-person learning for the 2019-20 school year in March last year. Summer school, a vital time for helping students who have fallen behind or those wanting to work ahead, also had to be cancelled. This year, approximately 10% of the corporation’s students are learning virtually instead of attending regular classes, according to Gaff.
All of that disruption has caused a significant, widening gap between knowledge levels, particularly for those students who struggled anyway.
Central Noble Primary principal Robby Morgan told the board that currently, he foresees approximately two students per grade being retained in their current grade for next year.
“It’s more than normal,” Morgan reported. “It’s not something we do lightly.”
His school is focused on those students are are low-achieving and have shown the lowest growth levels.
Central Noble Elementary principal Jared Knipper pointed out that this year’s IREAD test for third-graders was identical to last year’s test. While being held to the same standard, he said, “the students we started the year with were very different.”
Morgan said the students came to the start of this current school year struggling.
“At the beginning of the year it was social and emotional needs,” Morgan said.
Those kinds of issues made learning difficult for some students, and they began to fall further and further behind academically.
“It was a vicious cycle,” Morgan said.
The gap particularly widened between those students who have less support.
“Students that have more family support (do better),” Knipper said.
Students in a household where food security is an issue, or who may not know where they will be living from month-to-month and lack access to technology other students enjoy will see their knowledge gap widen.
Knipper said the typical third-grade teacher in his school used to have to create five or six lesson plans to deal with the five or six levels of learning in his or her classroom. Now, with out-of-school learning and students who have had to quarantine, that has increased to seven or eight lesson plans.
Both Knipper and Morgan praised the efforts of their teachers.
Support staff has also played a critical role in helping grow the knowledge of all students — regardless of their levels.
“School couldn’t happen without them,” Morgan said.
Gaff told the school board that the building principals are studying how an additional guidance person, dealing with the social and emotional issues mentioned above, could fit in to overall education plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.