ALBION — Noble County Sheriff Max Weber insists he likes to run the county jail like a business.
But he’s operating the facility like a health care professional, too.
When Weber first took office, he cut his operating budget to help pay for raises for his deputies. He also began taking on the housing of federal inmates to help the county’s general fund.
Those numbers may be slightly down over last year, but Weber is still bringing in extra cash for the county’s coffers — and he’s doing it while somehow avoiding the delta variant of COVID-19.
After an initial outbreak late last year led to the closing of the facility to all new inmates but violent offenders, he hasn’t had a single case of COVID-19 since the jail reopened in January.
“We have none here,” Weber said when asked of current COVID numbers Thursday. “We haven’t had any since the 35 (inmates who were infected late last year).”
Even as the numbers of COVID-19 cases have started to rise for the rest of the population, the jail population hasn’t been impacted. As a result, inmates and staff are still not wearing masks.
That doesn’t mean the jail staff is letting its COVID guard down.
“We’re still going to quarantine (new inmates),” Weber said. “They’re going to be checked for fever and other symptoms. We’ve been monitoring everything.
“We want to stop it at the door, before it gets into the facility.”
According to Weber, 65 of the inmates at the jail have taken part in a voluntary coronavirus vaccine program since its inception.
Weber said credit goes to jail staff who are very thorough in the new cleaning routine.
“I believe in the sanitizing and disinfecting,” Weber said. “We are pretty consistent.”
If the virus rears its head at the facility?
“If there’s an uptick, we’ll start other measures,” Weber said.
Jail population holding steady
The overall jail population is holding relatively steady. The jail population on Jan. 5 was 137. By Feb. 5, it had fallen to 123, but was up to 146 on March 5. The number of inmates incarcerated in Albion reached 164 on June 5. On Thursday, Aug. 5, the number was 145 inmates.
Weber said a variety of factors impact the number of inmates, including the number of new arrests on any given day.
Of those 145 inmates incarcerated Wednesday, 14 were federal inmates. The jail is paid $50 by the federal government per day and this amount is placed into the county’s general fund.
In 2020, the housing of federal inmates contributed $365,000 to the county. Through the first seven months of 2021, that number was approximately $160,000.
The county is also paid for each inmate serving Indiana Department of Correction Level 6 felony time. In 2020, that number was approximately $206,000. During the same period this year, Noble County’s general fund benefited to the tune of $194,000.
