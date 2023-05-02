LAGRANGE — A new young professional network has been created by the LaGrange County Chamber. It was designed to help professionals aged 18 through 40 network and develop professionally and personally.
The Young Professionals Network leadership committee includes young professionals from around LaGrange County. The 2023 leadership committee for the organization includes Emilee Fincher, LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation; Ian Mullen and Sara Patrick, LaGrange County Chamber; Brittany Sams, LaGrange County REMC; Kenny Wright, Jordan Younce, and Andrea Howe, Farmers State Bank; Octavia Yoder, LaGrange County Community Foundation; and Tharon Morgan, LaGrange County Government.
Throughout 2023, the Young Professionals Network will have a variety of programs and events focusing on education, social life, networking, and professional development.
The first young professionals event will take place on Tuesday, May 22 at 9 a.m. at The Garage Community Center in LaGrange. This event will be a CEO Roundtable featuring CEOs from industries around LaGrange County. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is available at lagrangechamber.org.
The LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce’s mission is fostering hometown culture, driving exponential success. Founded in 1956, the Chamber of Commerce‘s goal is advancing the commercial, industrial, civic, and general interests of LaGrange County.
For more information, contact Sara Patrick, the chamber’s executive director by email at sara@lagrangechamber.org or by phone at 463-2443.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.