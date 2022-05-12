KENDALLVILLE — Like always, the Class of 2022 had plenty of soon-to-graduate seniors worthy of recognition.

Between medals, plaques, cords and certificates there was also, of course, thousands of dollars in scholarships doled out to the East Noble senior knights preparing to take their next life steps.

At Wednesday's 56th annual honors night program at East Noble High School, the school and local organizations took the opportunity to recognize and award their top performers.

East Noble High School Class of 2022 High Honors - Jaron Bobay, Drew Sillaway, Lindsey Schermerhorn, Paige Hart, Lillian Dechert, Natalie Getts, Andrew Johnson, Lily Meyer, Adara Bell, Joshua Prater, Jackson Bolinger, Michael Deetz & Darby Johnson

Sheri Berhalter Memorial Scholarship – Kyle Coe

Josephine Kimmel Art Award – Rudy Zaragoza

Janice Walter Memorial / East Noble Education Association Scholarship – Aidan Sprague

Ista Foundation Scholarship, District – John Housholder

Noble County Extension Homemakers Scholarship – Allison Barker

Noble County Pork Producer Scholarship – Allison Barker

Kendallville Lions Club Scholarship – Paige Anderson, Spencer Denton, Keegan Foster & Lillian King

Noble Remc Scholarship – Kane Sibert & Megan Stein

Richard Bentz Leadership Scholarship – Nicholas Munson

Charles & Margaret Leamon Memorial Bowling Scholarship – Noah Perkins

Burton W. Rimmel Memorial Scholarship – Evan Eggering

Wayne Center Elementary Parent Action Committee Scholarship – Kaitlyn Ray

North Side Elementary Pto Scholarship – Megan Stein

South Side Elementary School Pto Scholarship – Lacie Stanley

Sylvan Lake Improvement Association Scholarship – Joshua Prater

Avilla School Pto Scholarship – Paige Anderson, Lily Meyer & Nicholas Munson

Mediacom World Class Scholarship – Kaitlyn Ray

Gaslight Playhouse – Kara Strong

Knights of Pythias Educational Scholarship – Megan Stein

American Red Cross Blood Drive Scholarship – Megan Stein

Sandy Desper Memorial Scholarship – Spencer Denton

Beta Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa Scholarship – Drew Sillaway

Beta Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa English Award – Natalie Getts

Beta Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa Vocal Music Award – Courtney Cooper

Bargain Shoppe of the First Christian Church Scholarship – Evan Eggering & Kaitlyn Ray

Parker Hannifin Corporation Scholarship – Drew Sillaway

Rome City/Brimfield Lions Club Scholarship – Tucker Martin & Joshua Prater

Richard Stonebraker Memorial Scholarships Presented by the Kendallville Rotary Club – Avery Kline, Lily Meyer & Nicholas Munson

Delta Kappa Gamma – Sydney Miller

Roman Pride Scholarship – Joshua Prater

East Noble High School Class of 1975 Scholarship – Paige Anderson, Courtney Cooper & Kaitlyn Ray

Delta Theta Tau Sorority Thespian Female Award – Courtney Cooper

Niccum Educational Trust – Darby Johnson & Kara Strong

Knights of Columbus-Kendallville Scholarship – Allison Barker & Sawyer Shank

Chad Wappes Memorial Scholarship – Paige Anderson

Xi Delta Epsilon Chapter-Beta Sigma Phi Sorority – Megan Stein

Iu Scholarship in Memory of John Atz by Tim & Anita Hess – Eli Mark

Enybl/Andrew Carpenter Memorial Youth Baseball Scholarship – Evan Eggering

American Legion Post 381 – Adara Bell

Arthur Franklin Mapes Memorial Literary Scholarship – Darby Johnson

Alpha Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa Scholarship – Andrew Johnson

Impact Award – Zackary Isaac

Kendallville Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #985 Scholarship – Evan Eggering, Nicholas Munson, Joshua Prater & Kaitlyn Ray

Kendallville Elks #1194 Scholarship – Courtney Cooper & Andrew Johnson

Bollhoff, inc. – Engineering & Science Scholarship – Evan Eggering

Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship – Paige Anderson & Allison Barker

Noble County Young Professional Network Scholarship – Kaitlyn Ray & Nathan Richards

Christine Eder & Virgie Neizer Memorial Scholarship – Lindsey Schermerhorn

Nucor Building Systems – Allison Barker

Gamma Xi Chapter Tri Kappa Scholarship - 4 Year Academic Scholarship – Megan Stein

Gamma Xi Chapter Tri Kappa Scholarship - Education Scholarship – Nicholas Munson & Kaitlyn Ray

Gamma Xi Chapter Tri Kappa Scholarship - Merit Scholarship – Evan Eggering, Darby Johnson & Joshua Prater

Gamma Xi Chapter Tri Kappa Scholarship - Helen R Conklin Memorial Scholarship – Owen Fleck

Gamma Xi Chapter Tri Kappa Scholarship - Katherine Lawson Memorial Art Award – Lilian Dunkel

Gamma Xi Chapter of Tri Kappa Thespian Male Award – John Housholder

Arthur A. & Hazel S. Auer Scholarship – John Householder, Luke Mory & Megan Stein

Delta Theta Tau Sorority IOTA IOTA Chapter Scholarship in memory of Tammi Riecke – Kaitlyn Ray

Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Bachelor’s Program Scholarship – Noah Perkins

Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Medical Profession Scholarship – Darby Johnson

Benjamin B. and Kathleen June Earley Memorial Scholarship – Jaron Bobay

Fordeck-Kemerly Electrical & Mechanical Scholarship – Kane Sibert

Dr. Richard R. (MD) & Theresa M. Gutstein Memorial Scholarship – Darby Johnson

Joseph A. and Lolita J. Hornett Memorial Scholarship – Darby Johnson

Art & Jeanne Howard 4-H Scholarship – Jaron Bobay

Benjamin Murray Scholarship – Ashlie Gayheart & Tristen Hood

Mayor's Youth Advisory Council Scholarship – Darby Johnson

Noble County Memorial Scholarship in Memory of: Kenneth Forker, Chester E. Dekko, Howard G. Heckner, John E. Hogan, Dorothy Mossman,

Dave Knopp, Loretta & Christine Noe, Sandra K. Shepherd, Sylvan Springs, Ruthann Richards, Linda L. Speakman-Yerick – Ashlie Gayheart &

Joshua Prater

P.U.L.S.E. Endowment in memory of Dave Knopp Scholarship – Joshua Prater

Hilda H. Rehwinkel Scholarship – Darby Johnson

John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship in memory of their son Bill Robinson – Joshua Prater

Cecil C. and Bettie I. Smith Scholarship – Sydney Miller

Dave Smith Memorial Scholarship – Noah Perkins

Max Sneary, M. D. Memorial Scholarship – Darby Johnson

East Noble Class of 1969 – Ashlie Gayheart

Chester A. & Bessie C. Throp Scholarship – Joshua Prater

Captain James M. Treesh Scholarship – Lilian Dunkel

Clarence and Marie Woolf Scholarship – Darby Johnson

Trent Zuehsow Memorial Scholarship – John Housholder

Community Foundation of Noble County Top Honors – Joshua Prater

Olive B. Cole Foundation Scholarships – Allison Barker, Owen Chambers, Lilian Dunkel, Tristen Hood, Andrew Johnson, Lily Meyer, Sydney Miller, Nicholas Munson, Joshua Prater, Kaitlyn Ray, Aidan Sprague, Megan Stein & Kara Strong

Kiwanis Athletic Mental Attitude Awards – Lillian Dechert & Spencer Denton

Outstanding Senior Female Athlete – Kyndal Mynhier

Outstanding Senior Male Athlete (Pop Guymon Award) – Aidan Sprague

East Noble Honor Students (3.2 To 3.49 Gpa) – Brandon Adams, Jalen Belhumeur, Edwin Chairez-Castaneda, Bryce Charles, Courtney Cooper, Darren Donat, Eldar Egemberdiev, Charles Gabet, William Henney, Carson Hieber, Christopher Hood, John Housholder, Sophie Huckeriede, Lillian King, Hayley Kline, Keegan Malott, Eli Mark, Mikiah Mcdonald, Melissa Mcintosh, Lol Mohammed, Hannah O'connell, Peyton Palmer, Noah Perkins, Hope Renkenberger, Devin Robinson, Tristan Rothenberger, Braydon Schocke, Sawyer Shank, Kane Sibert, Austin Straessle & Katelyn Walters

East Noble High Honor Students (3.5 Or Above) – Paige Anderson, Breanna Arnold, Jaycee Artecki, Allison Barker, Brinley Beaupre, Adara Bell, Jaron Bobay, Jackson Bolinger, Owen Chambers, Robert Christian, Abigail Coe, Alayna Collins, Audree Combs, Lillian Dechert, Michael Deetz, Spencer Denton, Leah Easterday, Evan Eggering, Americus Eling, Owen Fleck, Keegan Foster, Rayanna Garrison, Natalie Getts, Katie Graber, Sophia Gruszczyk, Paige Hart, Tristen Hood, Jeffrey Hosford, Zackary Isaac, Andrew Johnson, Darby Johnson, Medyen Jubran, Avery Kline, Alondra Loera-Gomez, Allison Martin, Tucker Martin, Hannah Mast, Isabelle Meyer, Lily Meyer, Jackson Meyer, Sydney Miller, Abbas Mortada, Luke Mory, Nicholas Munson, Kyndal Mynhier, Joshua Prater, Kaitlyn Ray, Nathan Richards, Kylee Savoie, Lindsey Schermerhorn, Drew Sillaway, Aidan Sprague, Lacie Stanley, Megan Stein, Dalton Stinson, Kara Strong, Jan Suhrbier, Kylie Teneyck, Ian Torres, Erin Weng, Jenny Weng & Rowan Zolman

Senior Department Awards -

Agriscience – Ryan Ludwig

Business – Owen Chambers

English – Jacob Harvey

Family & Consumer Science – Jullian Hart

Foreign Language – Paige Hart

Instrumental Music – Luke Mory

Mathematics – Michael Deetz

Performing Arts – Austin Straessle

Physical Education – Kyndal Mynhier

Science – Joshua Prater

Social Studies – Jaron Bobay

Visual Arts – Kyle Coe

Vocal Music – John Housholder

Multilingual Proficiency Certificates – Sara Ahmed, Axel Carrillo, Medyen Jubran & Alondra Loera-Gomez

Foreign Exchange Students – Eldar Egemberdiev, Medyen Jubran, Abbas Mortada & Jan Suhrbier

Military Recognition

Scholastic Excellence Award – Jaron Bobay & Lindsey Schermerhorn

“Semper Fidelis” Award for Musical Excellence – Kaitlyn Ray

Distinguished Athlete Award – Emma Forker & Christopher Hood

Valedictorian and Salutatorian Inductees Class of 2021 – Anna Becker – Valedictorian & Kylie Garton - Salutatorian

Valedictorian and Salutatorian Inductees Class of 2022 – Jaron Bobay - Valedictorian & Drew Sillaway - Salutatorian

