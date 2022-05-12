KENDALLVILLE — Like always, the Class of 2022 had plenty of soon-to-graduate seniors worthy of recognition.
Between medals, plaques, cords and certificates there was also, of course, thousands of dollars in scholarships doled out to the East Noble senior knights preparing to take their next life steps.
At Wednesday's 56th annual honors night program at East Noble High School, the school and local organizations took the opportunity to recognize and award their top performers.
East Noble High School Class of 2022 High Honors - Jaron Bobay, Drew Sillaway, Lindsey Schermerhorn, Paige Hart, Lillian Dechert, Natalie Getts, Andrew Johnson, Lily Meyer, Adara Bell, Joshua Prater, Jackson Bolinger, Michael Deetz & Darby Johnson
Sheri Berhalter Memorial Scholarship – Kyle Coe
Josephine Kimmel Art Award – Rudy Zaragoza
Janice Walter Memorial / East Noble Education Association Scholarship – Aidan Sprague
Ista Foundation Scholarship, District – John Housholder
Noble County Extension Homemakers Scholarship – Allison Barker
Noble County Pork Producer Scholarship – Allison Barker
Kendallville Lions Club Scholarship – Paige Anderson, Spencer Denton, Keegan Foster & Lillian King
Noble Remc Scholarship – Kane Sibert & Megan Stein
Richard Bentz Leadership Scholarship – Nicholas Munson
Charles & Margaret Leamon Memorial Bowling Scholarship – Noah Perkins
Burton W. Rimmel Memorial Scholarship – Evan Eggering
Wayne Center Elementary Parent Action Committee Scholarship – Kaitlyn Ray
North Side Elementary Pto Scholarship – Megan Stein
South Side Elementary School Pto Scholarship – Lacie Stanley
Sylvan Lake Improvement Association Scholarship – Joshua Prater
Avilla School Pto Scholarship – Paige Anderson, Lily Meyer & Nicholas Munson
Mediacom World Class Scholarship – Kaitlyn Ray
Gaslight Playhouse – Kara Strong
Knights of Pythias Educational Scholarship – Megan Stein
American Red Cross Blood Drive Scholarship – Megan Stein
Sandy Desper Memorial Scholarship – Spencer Denton
Beta Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa Scholarship – Drew Sillaway
Beta Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa English Award – Natalie Getts
Beta Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa Vocal Music Award – Courtney Cooper
Bargain Shoppe of the First Christian Church Scholarship – Evan Eggering & Kaitlyn Ray
Parker Hannifin Corporation Scholarship – Drew Sillaway
Rome City/Brimfield Lions Club Scholarship – Tucker Martin & Joshua Prater
Richard Stonebraker Memorial Scholarships Presented by the Kendallville Rotary Club – Avery Kline, Lily Meyer & Nicholas Munson
Delta Kappa Gamma – Sydney Miller
Roman Pride Scholarship – Joshua Prater
East Noble High School Class of 1975 Scholarship – Paige Anderson, Courtney Cooper & Kaitlyn Ray
Delta Theta Tau Sorority Thespian Female Award – Courtney Cooper
Niccum Educational Trust – Darby Johnson & Kara Strong
Knights of Columbus-Kendallville Scholarship – Allison Barker & Sawyer Shank
Chad Wappes Memorial Scholarship – Paige Anderson
Xi Delta Epsilon Chapter-Beta Sigma Phi Sorority – Megan Stein
Iu Scholarship in Memory of John Atz by Tim & Anita Hess – Eli Mark
Enybl/Andrew Carpenter Memorial Youth Baseball Scholarship – Evan Eggering
American Legion Post 381 – Adara Bell
Arthur Franklin Mapes Memorial Literary Scholarship – Darby Johnson
Alpha Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa Scholarship – Andrew Johnson
Impact Award – Zackary Isaac
Kendallville Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #985 Scholarship – Evan Eggering, Nicholas Munson, Joshua Prater & Kaitlyn Ray
Kendallville Elks #1194 Scholarship – Courtney Cooper & Andrew Johnson
Bollhoff, inc. – Engineering & Science Scholarship – Evan Eggering
Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship – Paige Anderson & Allison Barker
Noble County Young Professional Network Scholarship – Kaitlyn Ray & Nathan Richards
Christine Eder & Virgie Neizer Memorial Scholarship – Lindsey Schermerhorn
Nucor Building Systems – Allison Barker
Gamma Xi Chapter Tri Kappa Scholarship - 4 Year Academic Scholarship – Megan Stein
Gamma Xi Chapter Tri Kappa Scholarship - Education Scholarship – Nicholas Munson & Kaitlyn Ray
Gamma Xi Chapter Tri Kappa Scholarship - Merit Scholarship – Evan Eggering, Darby Johnson & Joshua Prater
Gamma Xi Chapter Tri Kappa Scholarship - Helen R Conklin Memorial Scholarship – Owen Fleck
Gamma Xi Chapter Tri Kappa Scholarship - Katherine Lawson Memorial Art Award – Lilian Dunkel
Gamma Xi Chapter of Tri Kappa Thespian Male Award – John Housholder
Arthur A. & Hazel S. Auer Scholarship – John Householder, Luke Mory & Megan Stein
Delta Theta Tau Sorority IOTA IOTA Chapter Scholarship in memory of Tammi Riecke – Kaitlyn Ray
Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Bachelor’s Program Scholarship – Noah Perkins
Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Medical Profession Scholarship – Darby Johnson
Benjamin B. and Kathleen June Earley Memorial Scholarship – Jaron Bobay
Fordeck-Kemerly Electrical & Mechanical Scholarship – Kane Sibert
Dr. Richard R. (MD) & Theresa M. Gutstein Memorial Scholarship – Darby Johnson
Joseph A. and Lolita J. Hornett Memorial Scholarship – Darby Johnson
Art & Jeanne Howard 4-H Scholarship – Jaron Bobay
Benjamin Murray Scholarship – Ashlie Gayheart & Tristen Hood
Mayor's Youth Advisory Council Scholarship – Darby Johnson
Noble County Memorial Scholarship in Memory of: Kenneth Forker, Chester E. Dekko, Howard G. Heckner, John E. Hogan, Dorothy Mossman,
Dave Knopp, Loretta & Christine Noe, Sandra K. Shepherd, Sylvan Springs, Ruthann Richards, Linda L. Speakman-Yerick – Ashlie Gayheart &
Joshua Prater
P.U.L.S.E. Endowment in memory of Dave Knopp Scholarship – Joshua Prater
Hilda H. Rehwinkel Scholarship – Darby Johnson
John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship in memory of their son Bill Robinson – Joshua Prater
Cecil C. and Bettie I. Smith Scholarship – Sydney Miller
Dave Smith Memorial Scholarship – Noah Perkins
Max Sneary, M. D. Memorial Scholarship – Darby Johnson
East Noble Class of 1969 – Ashlie Gayheart
Chester A. & Bessie C. Throp Scholarship – Joshua Prater
Captain James M. Treesh Scholarship – Lilian Dunkel
Clarence and Marie Woolf Scholarship – Darby Johnson
Trent Zuehsow Memorial Scholarship – John Housholder
Community Foundation of Noble County Top Honors – Joshua Prater
Olive B. Cole Foundation Scholarships – Allison Barker, Owen Chambers, Lilian Dunkel, Tristen Hood, Andrew Johnson, Lily Meyer, Sydney Miller, Nicholas Munson, Joshua Prater, Kaitlyn Ray, Aidan Sprague, Megan Stein & Kara Strong
Kiwanis Athletic Mental Attitude Awards – Lillian Dechert & Spencer Denton
Outstanding Senior Female Athlete – Kyndal Mynhier
Outstanding Senior Male Athlete (Pop Guymon Award) – Aidan Sprague
East Noble Honor Students (3.2 To 3.49 Gpa) – Brandon Adams, Jalen Belhumeur, Edwin Chairez-Castaneda, Bryce Charles, Courtney Cooper, Darren Donat, Eldar Egemberdiev, Charles Gabet, William Henney, Carson Hieber, Christopher Hood, John Housholder, Sophie Huckeriede, Lillian King, Hayley Kline, Keegan Malott, Eli Mark, Mikiah Mcdonald, Melissa Mcintosh, Lol Mohammed, Hannah O'connell, Peyton Palmer, Noah Perkins, Hope Renkenberger, Devin Robinson, Tristan Rothenberger, Braydon Schocke, Sawyer Shank, Kane Sibert, Austin Straessle & Katelyn Walters
East Noble High Honor Students (3.5 Or Above) – Paige Anderson, Breanna Arnold, Jaycee Artecki, Allison Barker, Brinley Beaupre, Adara Bell, Jaron Bobay, Jackson Bolinger, Owen Chambers, Robert Christian, Abigail Coe, Alayna Collins, Audree Combs, Lillian Dechert, Michael Deetz, Spencer Denton, Leah Easterday, Evan Eggering, Americus Eling, Owen Fleck, Keegan Foster, Rayanna Garrison, Natalie Getts, Katie Graber, Sophia Gruszczyk, Paige Hart, Tristen Hood, Jeffrey Hosford, Zackary Isaac, Andrew Johnson, Darby Johnson, Medyen Jubran, Avery Kline, Alondra Loera-Gomez, Allison Martin, Tucker Martin, Hannah Mast, Isabelle Meyer, Lily Meyer, Jackson Meyer, Sydney Miller, Abbas Mortada, Luke Mory, Nicholas Munson, Kyndal Mynhier, Joshua Prater, Kaitlyn Ray, Nathan Richards, Kylee Savoie, Lindsey Schermerhorn, Drew Sillaway, Aidan Sprague, Lacie Stanley, Megan Stein, Dalton Stinson, Kara Strong, Jan Suhrbier, Kylie Teneyck, Ian Torres, Erin Weng, Jenny Weng & Rowan Zolman
Senior Department Awards -
Agriscience – Ryan Ludwig
Business – Owen Chambers
English – Jacob Harvey
Family & Consumer Science – Jullian Hart
Foreign Language – Paige Hart
Instrumental Music – Luke Mory
Mathematics – Michael Deetz
Performing Arts – Austin Straessle
Physical Education – Kyndal Mynhier
Science – Joshua Prater
Social Studies – Jaron Bobay
Visual Arts – Kyle Coe
Vocal Music – John Housholder
Multilingual Proficiency Certificates – Sara Ahmed, Axel Carrillo, Medyen Jubran & Alondra Loera-Gomez
Foreign Exchange Students – Eldar Egemberdiev, Medyen Jubran, Abbas Mortada & Jan Suhrbier
Military Recognition
Scholastic Excellence Award – Jaron Bobay & Lindsey Schermerhorn
“Semper Fidelis” Award for Musical Excellence – Kaitlyn Ray
Distinguished Athlete Award – Emma Forker & Christopher Hood
Valedictorian and Salutatorian Inductees Class of 2021 – Anna Becker – Valedictorian & Kylie Garton - Salutatorian
Valedictorian and Salutatorian Inductees Class of 2022 – Jaron Bobay - Valedictorian & Drew Sillaway - Salutatorian
