KENDALLVILLE — What meal would you make with two cloves of garlic, a can of black beans, a can of diced tomatoes and red wine vinegar?
Teacher Kimberly Desper put her East Noble Middle School students through their paces recently with her own version of a “Chopped” challenge.
A bag of mystery ingredients is the premise of the Food Network’s “Chopped,” a show that challenges chefs to create a dish that must use every ingredient in the bag.
Students were divided into groups and had 30 minutes to prepare and make a dish using all the ingredients in the bag. Only one student from the group could go to the pantry for additional ingredients. All the ingredients in the bag had to be in the dish, and something had to be cooked.
Students also had to write down the recipe and present their dish to a panel of judges — other ENMS faculty members — who were brave enough to taste test the new dishes.
Purdue Extension Educator Abigail Creigh was on hand with a wealth of information to help students with the task. She explained how to plate the dish for the best presentation and discussed the importance of food safety, such as washing produce thoroughly, wearing gloves and tying back or covering hair during food preparation.
“It’s a unique opportunity for the students,” Desper said. “They use their kitchen skills, limited resources, and learn about all five food groups.”
