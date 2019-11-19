ROME CITY — With a light dusting of snow on the ground residents of Rome City were in the holiday spirit Friday night as they sung Christmas carols in the parking lot of the town hall.
Friday night’s official tree lighting kicked off the holiday season. A tiny ribbon was also cut opening the town’s Fairy Doors, Gnome Homes and Troll Holes.
On Saturday there was a wide variety of events around the town including three holiday bazaars, a visit from Santa Claus and breakfast at the American Legion.
The homes of Greg and Carolyn Johnson, Paul and Laura Veldman, Kelly Robertson and Luke Drerup and Karie Guthrie were featured in this year’s Lakeside Holidays on Saturday. All four homes were decorated for the holiday season.
Proceeds from the house walk benefit Helping Hands, Rome City PTI, Noble House Ministries, Advance Rome City, Orange Township Fire Department’s Shop with a Fireman program and other Rome City projects.
The Orange Township Fire Department held a boot drive Saturday to raise money for its Shop with a Firefighter program.
