ALBION — Noble REMC is doling out more than $12,000 in grants to 11 local organizations as part of its Operation Round Up program.
Organizations wanting to get in on the next round of grants has until July 1 to apply.
More than 85% of Noble REMC’s members choose to round up their bill each month through the program, allowing the co-op to donate that change back to local nonprofit organizations each quarter and positively impacting the community.
Since the creation of the program, Noble REMC, through its members’ generosity, has been able to give back more than $880,000 to improve the quality of life in area communities.
The second quarter distribution of the Operation Round Up Trust Fund awarded $12,675 to 11 different organizations in the local community, including:
• Kendallville Lions Club, $750, downtown fundraising popcorn stand
• LaOtto Community Park, Inc., $1,000, community building project
• Orange Township Fire Department, $2,500, uniforms
• Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, $1,000, meat processing
• Bear Lake Camp, Inc., $1,200, drinking fountain and bottle filler units
• Stone’s Trace Historical Society, $1,000, building repair and maintenance
• Noble County CVB, $1,500, Community Placemaking Project
• City of Kendallville, $1,000, Kid City event
• St. John Lutheran School, $225, extracurricular activities
• Youth for Christ of Northern Indiana, $1,500, East Noble Campus Life program
• Drug Free Noble County, $1,000, prevention support programs
Local nonprofit organizations seeking funding can complete and return an application to the Noble REMC office by July 1 to be considered for the next round of Operation Round Up disbursements. Applications can be downloaded from nobleremc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.