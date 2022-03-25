ALBION — When he became a parent, Nick Dubea wanted a profession his young son could look up to.
That’s why he chose law enforcement.
In late February, Dubea, 40, became the third hard-charging K-9 handler who works nights at the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, joining Sgt. Carey Coney and Deputy Jerry Weber. All have long histories of proactive law enforcement.
To the criminal element of Noble County, they just may be the three dogmen of the apocalypse as they are relentless in their efforts to make this a better place to live.
“Dogs definitely have their place,” Noble County Chief Deputy Brian Walker said. “We have three handlers who are very good at utilizing the tools he has. It takes a special individual to want to work nights.”
Dubea graduated from West Noble High School in 2001. He worked in a trailer factory for several years, then started working part-time in law enforcement.
When his son was born, his work priorities changed.
“I knew I wanted something he could look up to,” he said.
He graduated form the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 2013. In July of that year, he became a deputy marshal for the town of LaGrange.
In April 2015, Dubea went through K-9 handler training and got his partner, Jax, a Belgian Malinois.
While working for the LaGrange Town Marshal’s Office, Dubea was on duty the night two people were murdered in Ligonier on March 5, 2018.
Michael Johnson, who was eventually convicted as the shooter, was apprehended when Dubea spotted his vehicle. Dubea chased Johnson, who eventually jumped out of his vehicle and ran.
Dubea knew he was after a potential murder suspect who might be armed.
“You start to think about your family,” Dubea said. “(But) that’s the nature of the best, that’s the job.”
Dubea gave chase and eventually took Johnson into custody.
In September 2021, Dubea started working part-time for the Noble County Sheriff’s Department as a way to broaden his horizons.
On Feb. 25, he became a full-time deputy. Noble County Sheriff Max Weber was able to reach a deal with the LaGrange Town Marshal’s Office to obtain not only Dubea, but his dog and his K-9 police vehicle, saving the county thousands in training and vehicle expenses.
Dubea knows how hard his shift partners work.
“I’m just ready to be that piece of the puzzle to the team,” Dubea said. “There’s some smart guys here.”
With a K-9 partner, Dubea’s focus has always been geared toward finding illegal narcotics, and enjoys the challenge of matching wits with people determined to hide things so he can’t find them.
“It’s a cat-and-mouse game,” Dubea said. “It’s rewarding. They are creative as all get out.
“I really enjoy getting dope off the streets and I enjoy helping people,” he said. “I enjoy it all.”
A big key to his success is his ability to connect with people from all walks of life.
“If you cannot connect with people, it’s really hard to serve the community,” he said.
Having worked in the private sector is a big help in being able to do that.
“It’s a huge attribute to law enforcement,” Dubea said. “You get to interact with people from all walks of life. You learn how to talk.”
Dubea said in his off time, his family is his top priority. But he also enjoys hunting, particularly for deer in the fall. There are similarities to that hobby and to his job now.
“They go hand-in-hand,” Dubea said. “You have to be patient.”
