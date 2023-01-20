KENDALLVILLE — Thrive Noble County will present NoblePalooza 2023, an Expo to Thrive, at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville on Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Event organizers are currently seeking exhibitors and vendors to participate. The event promises a great day of celebration, networking, information sharing, and entertainment for residents of Noble County.
In 2022, the first year for NoblePalooza, the expo brought together about 80 organizations, small businesses and teen entrepreneurs and welcomed around 300 attendees. More than 65 booths are already registered for this year's expo, however an expanded format means more may apply. The expo will take place in multiple spaces in the CLC featuring free, hands-on activities for all ages, information, interactive displays, a marketplace, prize giveaways and more.
What makes NoblePalooza unlike most other expos is that all participating exhibitors and vendors must be located in and/or serve Noble County and illustrate, through their presence, how they support one or more of the 5 Pillars of Thrive.
The 5 Pillars of Thrive are community investment, leadership development, youth engagement, entrepreneurial growth, and cultural enhancement. A variety of exhibitors and vendors, including non-profit agencies, healthcare providers, small businesses, budding entrepreneurs, attractions, artisans, and more will highlight opportunities to engage in and support these pillars at NoblePalooza.
"The 5 Pillars of Thrive are the framework upon which our community thrives," explains Lori Gagen, event coordinator. "NoblePalooza makes the 5 Pillars of Thrive tangible. Through this gathering of people and organizations from across the region, the community can experience how we already work together and discover opportunities to do so more effectively. It's also just a great, fun way to spend a Saturday, with spring on the way, meeting new people, seeing old friends, and finding more ways to engage in the things we care most about in the community."
NoblePalooza is also expanding in 2023 to highlight the great outdoors! Thrive Noble County has partnered with the Noble County Master Gardener's Program to bring the latter's learning symposium to the CLC as part of the expo. Master Gardeners from across the region, as well as members of the public, are invited to attend any of a series of educational presentations and demonstrations to "Help Others Grow”, featuring cost saving tips, growing garden tips, and more. These activities, as well as outdoor-related exhibitors and vendors, will be featured on the second floor of the CLC.
Exhibitor and vendor applications may be submitted online at noblepalooza.com. Paper applications may also be downloaded from the website and mailed to Be Noble Inc., 110 S. Orange St., Albion, IN 46701. Each booth space is approximately 10x10 feet and costs $15, a small fee that will help keep the expo free for attendees. Registrants may request more than one booth. The deadline for booth registration is February 18. For more information, visit the website or call 636-3800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.