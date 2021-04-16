KENDALLVILLE — A little extra light shines from Kendallville City Hall as dusk gives way to darkness every evening. The light emanates from a one-of-a-kind, scaled-down model of the city’s historic cast iron streetlights.
Kevin Dressler, a welder and city water department employee, created the art piece from parts of damaged streetlight posts. The massive glass globe was already on display on top of a glass display case.
“I really wanted to display the globe in a better way,” Dressler said. “I scaled down the post to hold the globe. I’ve been a welder and fabricator all my life.”
Kendallville’s historic streetlights were originally made of cast iron, but some are made of aluminum, which is still heavy but lighter than the iron.
The outdoor lampposts stand at 12 feet, 4 inches, too tall to fit in the utility office, so Dressler picked through enough parts to create a shorter post with all the design elements still intact. The scale model is more than 7 feet tall.
Dressler spent three days building the smaller lamppost and finished it about two months ago. He painted the post in hunter green to match the outdoor streetlights in use in the city and installed wiring similar to a household lamp so the model could be illuminated at night.
“The outdoor streetlights had big bulbs, then LED lights, but I used a smaller bulb for this,” he said.
Dressler has worked in the city’s water department for 14 years. He started as a plumber with the water department, doing some of the pipe welding during construction of the water treatment plant.
He’s been welding since he was a young boy, perfecting his skills in high school and at Ivy Tech to become certified. He taught welding classes for Freedom Academy. A son followed in his footsteps, also becoming a certified welder.
Kendallville’s water department is known for having multiple employees who bring more skills to the job outside of just water treatment and pipe repair and maintenance. The department takes care of many in-house projects for the city including welding, metal fabrication, electrical and other types of jobs.
Dressler enjoys creating metal art, and especially loves building ornamental handrails. His work can be seen around town, including the decorative railing at the News Sun’s front entrance in downtown Kendallville.
