CLC receives grant to fund arts for Arc

KENDALLVILLE — The Community Learning Center was recently awarded a grant of $31,576 through the AWS Foundation.
This grant will enable the Center to continue supporting The Arc Foundations of Noble County and its newly formed Fine Arts and Performing Arts areas.
“With this generous gift, the CLC can provide materials for our pottery studio, painting and watercolor studio, fiber studio, instruments for the performing arts and to support theater workshops within the center,” learning center staff said of the award.
The money will help the CLC to further its mission of connecting communities, strengthening lives and securing futures.
This will allow learning to occur within the center for all people in the community and to further a focus on the arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.