KENDALLVILLE — Arguably, it’s the most prestigious honor at the Noble County 4-H Fair.
Rob Rogers paid his dues.
His fourth try in the Round Robin Showmanship competition proved to be the charm for the East Noble graduate.
Rogers won the championship honor Thursday night following more than two hours of competition showing various breeds of animals.
“It means a lot,” Rogers said. This is my fourth time in the round robin so it means something extra.”
Also during Thursday’s event, the Kenneth Stringfellow and Norm Lortie families were inducted into the Noble County Livestock Hall of Fame.
Farm Bureau Scholarship winners were Jonah Hopf and Rogers.
Kena Hamman was presented the Teegan Brumbaugh Scholarship. Brumbaugh, 20, died on Thursday, June 9, 2016, following an accident in rural Whitley County.
Just qualifying for the round robin is a big deal. To do so, a competitor has to win an individual showmanship honor in one of eight species of animals: horse and pony, dairy steer, beef, meat goat, swine, dairy goat, sheep and dairy.
The Round Robin Showmanship brings together all of those winners — the cream of the crop.
Also competing, with the breed showmanship honor they won, were Kaitlynn Hogestyn (horse and pony), Tenlee Phares (dairy steer), Delayney Gaff (meat goat), McKenna Sobasky (swine), Zoe Rissner (dairy goat), Amy Geary (sheep) and Kyla Sickafoose (dairy).
Rogers qualified for Thursday’s competition by virtue of winning top showmanship honors at this year’s Beef Show.
Thursday’s competition started off with the horse and pony show, followed by the dairy, beef and dairy steer. The second stage of the competition involving the youngsters showing meat goals, swine, dairy goats and finally sheep.
The champion of each of those individual shows sits out that portion of the competition.
The quality of showmanship on display Thursday only made the win more sweet for Rogers.
“It was a tough competition,” Rogers said. “All of those exhibitors were really good.”
Rogers said he worked to keep his cool and composure. Participants are handed over an animal by luck of the draw. As in years past, some of those animals were more cooperative than others.
“There were ups and downs like every year,” Rogers said. “You just trust the animal. The animal can sense every tense moment you have.”
Three-time winner Remi Earnhart did not compete in this year’s competition. The Churubusco junior was participating in junior national level competition in South Dakota this week.
