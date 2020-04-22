A staggering eight of every 10 entities registered with the State of Indiana, based in Noble County, are operated by self-employed individuals or are companies that employ fewer than 10 people. Small businesses are critical contributors to our local economy and help define our way of life.
At the beginning of the year, the Noble County Economic Development Corporation began collaborating to frame initiatives to help small businesses become stronger and grow. We started laying out strategies to develop an entrepreneurial ecosystem. Visit Noble County co-located with us to cut costs and increase productivity through collaboration and shared resources. All five of Noble County’s chambers of commerce have been collaborating in unprecedented ways, too.
Then, on March 23, we joined millions of other Hoosiers who found themselves under orders to “stay at home.” The COVID-19 pandemic changed everything. Well, almost everything.
What hasn’t changed, and has only greater purpose now than ever, is our commitment to assist small businesses. The pandemic has not stopped us and, in our opinion, should not stop any small business from gaining momentum. We understand that not having all the answers or a firm timeline for reopening is scary. Arguably though, this pandemic offers no better time to reflect on business operations, hone and learn new skills and adopt new technologies to endure this crisis and be better prepared to thrive when the pandemic subsides and beyond.
To help small businesses embrace such opportunities and encourage people to “shop local” to support them, we have launched SHOPNoble.
SHOPNoble is a brand that promotes small business through an interactive, searchable directory at shopnoblein.com. Participation in the directory is free and is targeted to any business with 0-20 employees in the county. The directory already features over 110 locally owned small businesses and we expect it will continue to grow.
We encourage patrons to use the mobile-friendly website to find local places to eat, drink and shop and to discover local service providers including contractors, veterinarians, real estate and insurance agents, lawyers, doctors and more.
The EDC will continue to develop and share resources through SHOPNoble including things like how to claim a Google Business listing, best practices for using Facebook Business Pages, recommendations for low-cost technology solutions and more. SHOPNoble is also on social media. A public Facebook group has been created to exchange information and stay up to date on new developments. To join the SHOPNoble Facebook Group, search for SHOPNoble Shop Local — Noble County, IN or find the Group on the EDC’s Facebook Page.
We also want small businesses to note that although the Small Business Administration recently stopped accepting applications for the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan, they are still offering other guidance and services and may re-open those programs if additional federal funding is passed. We encourage small business owners to subscribe to receive SBA updates by email at sba.gov/updates. Our website, at noblecountyedc.com is also updated daily.
While the pandemic has challenged most of us like nothing before, it has also highlighted and placed an exclamation point on Noble County’s culture of collaboration among leaders in our business community, foundations, finance and health, and the critical need to help small businesses remain or become sustainable.
We are incredibly proud to be a part of Noble County and wish good health and prosperity for us all. We are in this together and will be stronger for it.
