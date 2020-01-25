ALBION — The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 126 has honored Noble County Sheriff’s Detective Lt. Shawn Dunafin as its Officer of the Year.
Dunafin said he was surprised and humbled to receive such an award from his law enforcement peers.
“It’s an honor,” Duanfin said.
“Although he has always shown his passion for helping the community, he carved his notch into truly helping children,” FOP president and Noble County Chief Deputy Brian Walker said. “He is in charge of keeping track of all the sex offenders living in Noble County.”
“Shawn is smart,” Kendallville Police Department Detective Sgt. Lance Waters said. “He’s vigilant. He just has a passion for making sure kids are safe. I think he was an excellent choice.”
Dunafin started his career in 1993 as a confinement officer with the Lagrange County Sheriff’s Department. He then moved into the role of dispatcher at the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department.
In 1996 he moved to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department as a dispatcher.
He aspired to be a police officer, and in 1997 he joined the Kendallville Police Department.
In June of 2001, Dunafin became a deputy with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department. For the last 15 years, he has served as a detective.
“Driving through Noble County and working in Noble County, I know he goes through so much that many do not see,” Walker said. “He is so valuable and instrumental in protecting little ones throughout many counties.”
“The people who work cases involving children become a champion for kids,” Dunafin said. “They can’t protect themselves. Somebody has to stand up for them and speak for them.”
Dunafin admitted that working child molest and abuse cases takes a toll.
“You hear these things that no one should hear,” Dunafin said. “Crimes against children are the worst. Crimes against children are things they have to live with the rest of their lives.
“You take that home with you. I’ve got kids. You put your kids’ faces on these children. It’s an emotional mess. It’s an emotional burden you have to carry with you.”
Dunafin credited the support he gets from his wife, family and fellow officers with making the job almost manageable.
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 126 awards banquet was held Jan. 11.
