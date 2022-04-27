LAGRANGE — Lakeland High School’s science and social studies academic teams have qualified for the State Academic Super Bowl, to be held at Purdue University on Saturday, May 7.
To qualify for the state meet, each team had to finish in the top 5 at the division at the All-Area meet held earlier this month in Fremont. There are 4 divisions. Lakeland comes in as a Class 3 school.
Lakeland’s science team won its All-Area meet, scoring 20 points out of a possible 25. That puts the Lakeland squad at fifth overall out of the 67 teams that competed in the state.
The team’s coach, Sherry Severson, Lakeland’s Biomedical Science teacher, said this is one of the best teams she’s coached.
“I’ve coached the science team for seven years and never had a team win all three individual meets we participated in,” she said. “At our first meet at Bishop Luers, we outscored 20-plus teams. At our second meet at Angola, we outscored Penn, DeKalb, Angola, and East Noble, all schools with much bigger enrollments. The same for the All-Area State Qualifier meet at Fremont.”
The academic team meets consist of a team being quizzed with 25 questions. Severson said most general knowledge questions have to be answered in 20 seconds. Tougher questions, those that can require a calculation, must be answered in 30-40 seconds. Team captains are responsible for writing down the answer to each question. The team members have to know all the formulas that might be used and are given no more than scratch paper and a periodic table.
Severson said the students participating on academic bowl teams work hard to be this good.
Most of our kids are naturally good students, but these same kids are taking upper-level classes, are involved in sports, FFA, musicals, and work,” she explained. “They must do a lot of things on their own and additional studying when most kids want to be done with school-related things by the time the day ends. None of my science kids have ever had Physics. They had to learn the material, as do we coaches.”
The Social Studies team is good, too. Its members also won the All-Area meet scoring 16 out of 25 points. That put the Lakeland team in third place overall when compared to the other 67 teams in the state.
Both teams meet several times a week to practice.
The Indiana Association of School Principals in coordination with Purdue comes up with the theme for each year. This year’s theme is “Canada, our neighbor to the North.” Science questions cover biology, chemistry, and physics and must relate to the theme. For Social Studies team members, that means key historical events involving Canada as a country, its people, places as well as the history of each Canadian province.
The IASP provides the outlines for each team. Still, coaches seek out additional materials to help team members with potential tough topics.
Lakeland has a history of winning academic titles. Lakeland has previously won state academic titles in Math in 2013, and in English in 2017.
The coronavirus pandemic altered the competition season the last two years and nearly all meets were virtual.
The Lakeland Science team of Owen Norton, Hope Henderson, Pilar Canedo, Manisha Ramachandran, Camila Garcia, and Noah Tropp finished in first place in all three meets they competed in this season. The Lakeland science team is making its fourth appearance in the state competition in the last five seasons. Severson is assisted in coaching her team by Mark Metz, the LHS Chemistry Teacher.
Henderson said the members of the science team never tire of academics. Norton added that he and his fellow teammates get a real rush of adrenalin when they step onto the stage and start to answer questions.
The Lakeland Social Studies team of Jeremiah Combs, Chase Hardesty, Collin Olinger, Brayden Miles, Xai Leu, and Lydia Trost returns to the state competition for the first time since 2015. That team is coached by LHS Social Studies teacher Garett Chrisman, who himself was once a member of the Lakeland Social Studies Academic team.
Combs said the team works well together.
“We have a very special dynamic,” he explained.
When they head to the state competition in May, Lakeland’s science team will face teams from Greencastle High School, North Knox Jr./Sr. High School, Eastern Hancock High School, Tell City Jr./Sr. High School, Andrean High School, and Parke Heritage High School.
The school social studies team will face teams from North Knox Jr./Sr. High School, Adams Central High School, Bishop Luers High School, Benton Central Jr./Sr. High School, Wheeler High School, and Southwestern High School in the state finals.
Lakeland principal Jason Schackow said these kinds of competitions are important to both schools and students.
“There are so many ways to excel and it is awesome to see students competing in subjects they love and being successful in it. We are extremely proud to be sending two teams to state again,” he said. “I was able to coach one of the English teams this year and see firsthand the amount of work these students put in practicing for the various questions they could potentially be asked. It is really amazing to watch them reason through choices and recall all of this new information they are working with. When we talk around here about educating all students, it really means all students and I love that our students have worked hard enough to earn a spot to compete at the state level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.