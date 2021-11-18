ALBION — Bus drivers are in demand at schools across the four county region and in hopes of attracting new people, a local school corporation is raising its wages for drivers.
Members of Central Noble Community School Corporation’s board of education voted at Tuesday night’s meeting to approve wage increases for bus drivers in order to help address the current shortage of bus drivers at the corporation.
Central Noble Junior/Senior High School’s Resource Officer David Worman spoke to board members about the shortage of bus drivers and how this could impact getting students to school in the future if not resolved.
He said they can get by for now, but will need more people for next school year.
The daily rate for bus drivers will increase from $75.70 to $85.70 and the rate for driving students to extra-curricular activities like sporting events from $12 per hour to $13.50 per hour.
The corporation considered offering benefits to bus drivers as an incentive to attract people, but ultimately decided not to due to the high costs.
Superintendent Troy Gaff said the school used to have local farmers work as bus drivers.
In other business, board members approved new contracts for the corporation’s administrators.
The board extended the contracts for Central Noble Elementary School Principal Jared Knipper and Primary School Principal Robert Morgan for another year for the 2022-2023 school year.
Both of their contracts were set to expire at the end of this school year.
