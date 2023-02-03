LAGRANGE — Got an awesome secret chili recipe you think the world needs to taste?
Enter the annual Super Bowl Chili Shuffle sponsored by Focus LaGrange and be in the running to win a $300 cash prize if your secret recipe chili is picked as the best of the bunch.
Plenty of tables are still available for the annual competition that takes place on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Linder’s Tavern on Main in downtown LaGrange. The cost to enter your prize-winning chili in the competition is $20. The contest is open to individuals, groups, churches, and organizations. In addition to awarding a $300 first place prize and a traveling trophy, the contest’s sponsors also will be awarding the chili that comes in second a $200 prize, and the chili judged third best wins $100. There’s also a $100 prize for the chili named People Choice.
Traditionally, the contest draws more than 20 different kinds of chili to taste. Taster’s tickets are on sale now. Chili aficionados who want to taste every chili offer for the event and then cast a ballot for the people’s choice award can get those tickets for just $5 apiece. Tasting starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m. The contest’s winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m.
The proceeds raised by the event will be used to help fund a community project in LaGrange.
Tickets and registration forms for cooks can be picked up at Linder’s Tavern on Main in LaGrange. Additional information is available by calling Linder’s at 499-3393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.