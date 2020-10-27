Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Monday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Oct. 25, according to jail records.
Rene Cisneros, 50, of the 500 block of Hunt Ridge, Auburn, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a temporary custody order issued by authorities in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Cisneros was transferred to the custody of authorities in Michigan.
Kent Pant, 38, of the 6700 block of East U.S. 20, LaGrange, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging two counts of a probation violation.
James Gibson, 36, of the 1100 block of Gary Court, Elkhart, was booked Monday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Adam Weimer, 29, of the of the 200 block of West Edgerton Street, Garrett, was arrested Monday by Wolcottville police on charges of auto theft, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense.
Lance Norton, 45, of the 200 block of South Albany Street, Wol cottville, was arrested Monday by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense.
Britney Marcinkevicius, 28, of the 200 block of Booth Drive, Wolcottville, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging domestic battery and a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine.
Judy Moore, 57, of the 6600 block of South C.R. 550E, Wolcottville was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Allen Taylor, 58, of the 100 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange town police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Gary Lull, 35, of the 7800 block of West XY Avenue, Schoolcraft, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Rodolfo Pineda-Carmona, 30, of the 900 block of Mervin Street, Goshen, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging operating without ever having received a license.
Star Speicher, 21, of the 4700 block of East C.R. 025N, LaGrange, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of domestic battery.
Shane Russell, 41, of the 300 block of North Railroad Street, Wolcottville, was booked Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation.
Holly Lucas, 34, of the 6300 block of West C.R. 050N, Kimmell, was booked Wednesday to serve a sentence on a probation violation relating to an original charge of driving while suspended.
Mark Lee, 26, of the 100 block of North St. Joseph Street, White Pigeon, Michigan, was arrested Thursday on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Megan Contreras, 33, of the 1800 block of Oak Tree Road, Kendallville, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense and leaving the scene of an accident.
Matthew McCall, 33, of the 1400 block of South Michigan Street, South Bend, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant issued by authorities with the Indiana Department of Correction. No further charging information provided.
Justin Maugherman, 42, homeless, was arrested Thursday by Wolcottville police on a warrant issued by authorities in Florida for dangerous drugs.
Phillip Lloyd, 66, of the 200 block of Barvie Street, South Bend, was arrested Friday by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangering and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense.
Jamie Parker, 44, of the 500 block of South 31st Street, South Bend, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance.
David Caudill, 52, of the 2800 block of North C.R. 100E, LaGrange, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange town police on a warrant charging battery and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
Jason Bickel, 33, of the 300 block of Grant Street, LaGrange, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange town police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of carrying a hand gun without a license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.