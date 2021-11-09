KENDALLVILLE — Downtown building owners are being connected with applications and information if they’re interested in a piece of the city’s $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant, while also getting a chance to take part in a free design seminar happening Thursday evening.
The city is still in the early phases of preparing a project made up of multiple downtown building facade upgrades, but is continuing to push forward as it hopes to have designs ready by spring and have a project bid and ready for construction by summer.
Kendallville was one of two communities awarded $2 million as part of the new pilot program, which is aimed at historic preservation in Indiana downtowns. Originally only advertised as having one winner, the state ultimately picked both Kendallville and Brookville to be the first communities to try out the new program.
The grant can be used to make facade repairs and upgrades on historic buildings and the city is requiring a match of only 15% from building owners in order to get a building makeover.
An email to downtown building owners went out Tuesday with an application and more information about the project as the city is putting together a roster of who’s in and who’s out on the grant project.
The four-page application asks building owners to provide some information about improvements they’ve made in the past as well as provide a detailed explanation of what they’d like to do with grant funds.
The city is also asking for some additional information including how long businesses have been in operation, what they sell or services they provide, average annual sales and typical annual non-salary operating costs and whether they’d like to make some interior renovations to their business too, although such improvements would not be covered by the grant.
If accepted into the project, building owners would work with an architecture firm — yet to be hired by the city although leaders are in the midst of a search — to create a technical design and fine tune cost estimation.
If taking part, the building owners will be restricted from doing any of the quoted work themselves, which must be completed by the professional contractor that will be competitively bid in 2022.
“Once scope has been determined, the property owner cannot execute any of the work upon their own and/or prior to the acceptance of construction bids,” the memorandum of understanding states. “The selected applicant will not be able to perform any of the work upon their own due to liability reasons. The selected applicant will not be able to direct the contractor on the scope of work and/or make changes to said scope.”
Also, once the work is done, building owners won’t be required to maintain their new facade and will be restricted from making any changes to it for a period of five years after completion, the memo states.
In an effort to help building owners get their creative juices flowing when it comes to building design, the city is hosting a free session Thursday evening with downtown consultant John Bry and his office’s on-staff architect Ron Campbell.
“Downtown Design 101: Building a Successful Business Through Design” will take place at the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Office, 122 S. Main St., Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
The session is free and everyone who takes part will get a follow-up site visit with Bry and Campbell at their building on Friday to look over the facade and discuss possibilities.
Chamber Executive Director Kristen Johnson said Tuesday that eight people have already signed up and the session has room for at least six more participants.
Building owners who are interested can contact Bry via email at sowles88@yahoo.com.
Outside of preparing designs for the grant package, the city is also in the midst of establishing a historic preservation commission, which is a requirement of the grant.
The Kendallville City Council introduced the ordinance to set up the seven-member board that would have to review building changes in historic districts and grant approval before building permits could be issued.
Council members will be reviewing that ordinance on second reading at their next meeting Nov. 16.
