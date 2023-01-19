AVILLA — Yes, Avilla Town Manager Tena Woenker has the time to help the Avilla Redevelopment Commission with administration. And the RDC is grateful.
Members of the commission, which oversees the town’s TIF funds, as well as representatives of revitalization group Restore Avilla filled the seating area for Wednesday’s meeting of the Avilla Town Council in support of Woenker’s involvement with the RDC.
Councilman Bill Krock had asked that an agenda item titled “Town manager role with Development Commission” be placed on Wednesday’s posted meeting agenda.
Krock said Wednesday his concern was Woenker perhaps stretching herself too thin by administrating the RDC along with her other town manager duties.
Woenker has been very involved with the RDC’s decision to purchase and update the blighted building at 126 E. Albion St. The RDC decided to purchase the building and spend up to $75,000 in TIF funds to fix it up.
The RDC has not decided whether to sell the building or perhaps turn it into downtown office space which could be rented out.
Woenker assured Krock that she does have the time to administrate the RDC as well as do her regular duties.
“It’s very common for the town manager to administrate the redevelopment commission,” Woenker said. “I’m well versed on redevelopment.”
The council asked Bill Ley about his role with the RDC when he was town manager.
Ley said he did similar work with the group.
“You wear a lot of hats,” Ley said of the town manager position.
Avilla RDC president Todd Carteaux expressed his appreciation and support for the work Woenker has done with the group.
“She does a fantastic job with the RDC board,” Carteaux said. “Thank you, Tena, for the job you do.”
The council agreed that Woenker should continue in her role with the RDC.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting:
• Superintendent of Utilities Brian Carroll received permission to spend up to $78,000 to have an estimated 12,000 tons of concrete crushed.
The large pile accumulated as a result of street work the town has done and from contractors who have been given permission to dump similar materials on the town’s pile.
The materials will be crushed into varying levels, which will allow the town to use materials it already has instead of purchasing new for future street projects.
The per-ton cost of having the materials crushed is $6.50, Carroll reported.
The cost of purchasing similar materials ranges from $10 to $18 per ton, according to Carroll.
The council talked through the issue.
“It’s not that it’s a waste of money,” Council president Phil Puckett said. “(But) it’s a large amount of money.”
Clerk-Treasurer said since the work will aid all of the town’s utilities, the $75,000 can be gathered from a combination of sewer, electric, water and street accounts.
• The council gave its blessing to the naming of Bill Cain as its new deputy fire chief.
Fire Chief Chad Geiger made the recommendation to have Cain become his No. 2 at the department.
Cain, who works with the East Noble School Corp., has been a volunteer firefighter for 20 years. The last eight years, he has been a member of the Avilla Fire Department.
• Krock brought up the idea of the town providing live streaming of its council meetings. The council tabled the discussion until a later date.
• The council held its annual organizational vote.
Krock nominated Puckett to serve another year term as president. Krock and Puckett voted in favor of the nomination. Councilman Paul Shepherd voted against.
• Puckett was sworn in to serve another four-year term by town attorney Chad Rayle. Puckett was re-elected in November.
