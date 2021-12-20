INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment in Indiana hit a 20-year low this month as rates have continued to fall across the state and the local region, with jobless rates now under 2% in the four-county area.
Employers are still pinched for labor, but it's not clear where else they're going to tap to find workers with rates at "bonkers low," according to a northeast Indiana economist.
Statewide, Indiana's jobless rate fell to 2.1% in November, down from 2.5%, with seasonally-adjusted rates at 3% down from 3.3% the month before.
Locally, the picture is even better.
LaGrange County's jobless rate dropped to a state-best 1.2%, tied with Union County for best in Indiana, down from 1.5% in October. Other local counties weren't far behind with Steuben County down to 1.5% from 1.8%, DeKalb County falling to 1.5% in November from 1.9%, and Noble County dropping to 1.9% from 2.4% the month prior.
Allen County dropped to 2% from 2.5% and Whitley County sits at 1.5%, down from 1.9%.
Currently 63 of Indiana's 92 counties are at or below 2% unemployment rates, making that just over two-thirds of the state.
The jobless rate in Indiana is now not just lower than it was prior to the pandemic starting in March 2020, it's lower than it's been at any point November 2000, a time when the nation was temporarily without a president elect as hanging chads, lawsuits and court decisions were determining the outcome of the Bush vs. Gore presidential election.
“I wish had a more artful term, but I think we can just call these numbers ‘bonkers low’ when it comes to unemployment rates,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute. “After October’s numbers, I had wondered what was going to happen and now we know — it could go even lower. And to think 18 months ago, we were wondering if we would ever get back to below 5% unemployment rates. The post-pandemic recovery in northeast Indiana has been nothing short of remarkable when it comes to unemployment rates.”
Historically unemployment rates may sound like good news to everyone except for regional employers, who continue to struggle to find workers and now be facing the reality that the local job market is running closer and closer to empty.
The low number of people ready to work but without a job presently puts an additional strain on those looking for workers.
Even with disruptions from the pandemic that saw some workers leave the workforce to stay home for child care or education needs and that has pushed some older workers out of the workforce faster than planned either due to ongoing virus risk or other factors, Indiana's labor force is not just running hot but doing so while running larger than it was before.
In March 2020, the last month of jobs reporting before the impacts of the pandemic were recorded, Indiana had a total labor force of about 3.28 million. That's now 3.31 million, with about 73,500 more people on the job working now compared to then.
“The worker cupboard is bare. If you’re an employer having difficulty finding workers, November’s unemployment numbers might explain at least in part why you are having trouble finding workers to fill open positions,” said Rick Farrant, director of communications at Northeast Indiana Works. “There simply aren’t that many people right now actively looking for jobs who are not currently working. That shrinking labor force means in order to fill open positions one of two things has to happen and in fact is already happening — employers need to recruit workers from other jobs or hire people who aren’t otherwise looking for work.”
The ongoing worker crunch is also likely to leave longer-lasting impacts to supply chains and lead to continuing frustrations for consumers who either can't find what they're looking for on the market or are having to pay more to get it.
Consumers will likely need to adapt to the ongoing labor shortages and its enduring implications for months to come, short-staffed locations that may need to adjust their hours, limit their services, or find other ways to contend with not enough people to fill open positions, Farrant said.
“Some employers have told us that a paucity of workers is causing burnout among those employees still on the job,” Farrant said. “This is not an easy time to be in the business of running a business.”
