ALBION — A special Central Noble Schools Board of Education meeting Monday with a sole agenda item — Superintendent Troy Gaff’s contract — was canceled after both sides couldn’t come to an agreement yet on new terms.
That cancellation followed a 90-minute, closed-door executive session for the purpose “to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees,” a meeting that continued even after the school board attorney stepped out to inform the public session was called off.
A News Sun reporter as well other Central Noble staff members had showed up to attend the special 7:30 p.m. meeting when it was nixed.
Gaff, a former Wolf Lake Elementary principal who has led Central Noble since July 2016, is in the final year of his contract.
That contract stipulates that if either side wishes to terminate early, either the superintendent or the school board must notify the other side in writing by Jan. 1 of their intent to end the contract. If that deadline is not met, the contract is automatically extended for an additional 12 months.
The school board and superintendent can also come to an agreement to end the contract at any time, although that clause normally applies to early terminations outside of a final year.
Board President Eric Custer, referred all questions about the meeting and ongoing negotiations to Bill Eberhard, the attorney who represents Central Noble’s school board.
Eberhard said the two sides plan to work out a new contract for Gaff instead of renewing his current contract set to expire at the end of this school year.
Since both sides are still in negotiation and weren’t able to reach a final resolution during the executive session, the public meeting was called off because there was nothing to act on at this time.
State law requires government agencies to provide at least 48 hours early notice to call a meeting, but nothing is state law prevents a board from abruptly calling off a planned meeting.
Hoosier State Press Association Executive Director and General Counsel Steve Key said advance notice of a cancellation is recommended as a convenience for people who may show up only to turn around and head back home, but prior notice to call off a meeting is not required.
Central Noble’s next regularly scheduled monthly meeting is set for Monday, Dec. 20, which was moved a day earlier in the week as opposed to the usual Tuesday meeting date. The board meets in the administrative office at 200 E. Main St. at 5 p.m.
News Sun Editor Steve Garbacz contributed to this report.
