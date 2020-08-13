Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
William K. Bennett, 23, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bennett was held without bond.
Cody M. Boyd, 27, of the 100 block of South Jefferson Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Boyd was held without bond.
Courtenay L. Dibble, 37, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Dibble was held without bond.
Ray A. Lothamer, 51, of the 8600 block of North S.R. 9, Rome City, was booked at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Nathaniel K. Floyd, 28, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Floyd posted $2,500 bond and was released Tuesday.
Taylor J. Havert, 23, of the 1000 block of Bellvue Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Havert was held on $2,500 bond.
Randall E. Reber, 43, of the 2400 block of North C.R. 500E, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Reber was held without bond.
Trevor A. Sexton, 26, of East C.R. 400N, Albion, was booked at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
