KENDALLVILLE — This is how legends are made.
She had surgery on her wrist two weeks ago.
The stitches only came out a couple of days ago.
Her doctor told her not to show animals at all this year.
With one hand tied behind her back even, there’s no stopping Churubusco High School sophomore Remi Earnhart.
Earnhart won her third consecutive Noble County 4-H Round Robin Showmanship title Sunday, besting seven other premier showmanship winners.
Other competitors for the top 4-H prize were Warner Ott, beef premier showmanship winner; Kyla Sickafoose, dairy; Zoe Rissner, dairy goat; Kyanne Bailey, horse and pony; Jakob Eminger, meat goat; Adara Bells, sheep; and McKenna Sobasky, swine.
Other major awards presented included Faith Ressler winning the Teegan Brumbaugh Scholarship. Brumbaugh, 20, died on Thursday, June 9, 2016, following an accident in rural Whitley County.
Devyn Gaff and Austin Liepe were awarded Indiana Farm Bureau Scholarships.
The Fred Rawles and Roger Longyear families were inducted into the Noble Farming Hall of Fame.
Earnhart won the premier showmanship honor in feeder steer to qualify for the Round Robin.
Earnhart had to sit out the feeder steer competition as that was the species she had advanced in. The premier showmen for each individual species do not show that animal in the Round Robin.
Sunday’s competition was a nail-biter. Officials announced that there had been a tie and the winner was decided because Earnhart scored 1 point higher in an all-breed test.
If her doctor had the final say, Earnhart wouldn’t have been competing at all.
On Memorial Day she was in an accident while riding an electric scooter. She hurt her right hand.
The wound failed to heal, and a couple of weeks ago she had surgery to repair it.
Her doctor told her she couldn’t lift any more than 3 pounds with the hand. She is right-handed.
But Earnhart wasn’t about to give up on this year’s fair.
“We’ve worked for it all year,” she said. “All that hard work for the fair would have been thrown away.”
So with a heavily bandaged hand, Earnhart gutted her way to another title.
“I tried to forget about it,” she said of her hand.
Easier said than done, particularly having to maintain control of cows, goats and swine. But the worst? The worst was the sheep.
“Sheep were pretty hard,” she said. “It hurts pretty good.”
Now, her name will be etched into history as a three-time winner.
“This one was a lot more difficult because of the hand,” she said. “I wasn’t supposed to be showing. I wasn’t sure how it was going to go.”
