The Community foundation of Noble County has selected these students as Top 10 honor students in the final phase of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. Pictured, from left, are Bethany Trinklein, Rachel Becker, Addison Dills, Ryan Norden, and Max Bender. Standing behind them are, from left, Eva Refeld, Austin Shepherd, Miriam Kline, Hailey Holbrook, and Grant Flora.