Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Caitlyn M. Bauer, 29, of the 100 block of North Second Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:51 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Bauer was held on $2,500 bond.
Philena E. Berkes, 50, of the 5100 block of East S.R. 8, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:41 a.m. Friday on a court order. No charging information provided.
Yahaira Y. Delgago, 21, of the 200 block of East Miller Street, Ligonier, was booked at 9:24 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class B misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Devon L. Drake, 29, of the 6500 block of Hillside Oaks Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:37 a.m. Friday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Luis E. Gutierrez-Najera, 21, of the 100 block of East Second Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Gutierrez-Najera was held on $500 bond.
Stephanie M. Tikkanen, 41, of the 800 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was booked at 11:22 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Alisha R. Waddles, 31, of the 1200 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:33 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Waddles was held on $1,000 bond.
Chad D. Grigsby, 45, of the 400 block of Mercer Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating/permitting operation without proof of financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor. Grigsby was released on his own recognizance.
Daniel H. Hershberger, 19, of the 5800 block of Amber Road Northwest, Dundee, Ohio, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Hershberger was held without bond.
Alisha M. Sallee, 44, of the 400 block of Smith Street, Ligonier, was booked at 10:02 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Ron L. Slone, 47, of the 2900 block of Wesleyan Park Drive, Owensboro, Kentucky, was arrested at 6:54 p.m. Saturday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Slone was held without bond.
Hector M. Solis, 19, of the 600 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:37 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of minor possession an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. Solid was released on his own recognizance.
Justice B. Mortimore, 20, of the 2900 block of Noble HawkDrive, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Mortimore was held on $2,500 bond.
