LAGRANGE —The Parkview LaGrange Foundation is accepting applications for four new scholarships for high school seniors and adults pursuing a degree or licensure in a healthcare-related field. The scholarships are funded, in part, through income from the hospital’s gift shop.
A total of four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. Three scholarships will go to high school seniors residing in the attendance area of one of the three school corporations in LaGrange County. The fourth scholarship will be awarded to an adult who is enrolled in a healthcare-related program. Qualified applicants must currently reside in LaGrange County and be either accepted or currently enrolled in an educational program leading to licensure or a degree in a healthcare-related field.
For additional information about the scholarships and to obtain an application form, email christina.blaskie@parkview.com or call 463-9389. Indicate whether you are a high school student or an adult. The completed application and required attachments must be received by or before Sunday, March 15, 2020.
This scholarship fund is also supported by the generosity of donors and is managed through the Parkview LaGrange Foundation. If you are interested in this or other giving opportunities, contact rose.fritzinger@parkview.com or call 463-9004.
