ALBION — The best offense? A good defense.
The Central Noble boys basketball team used a trapping zone defense spark its offense Wednesday night. It all led to the Cougars posting a 64-33 victory over visiting Bluffton.
The win improved the Cougars to 5-3 on the season. The Tigers dropped to 1-7.
Central Noble travels to Garrett (3-8) tonight as part of a girls/boys doubleheader.
The Cougars led 28-23 at the half Wednesday, then switched to a trapping defense to start the third. That defense led to numerous fast break opportunities as Central Noble outscored Bluffton 25-8 in the third quarter.
Four players scored in double figures for Central Noble, led by junior Jackson Andrews’ 13 points. Sophomore Redick Zolman scored all 11 of his points in the second half. Juniors Drew Pliett and Sam Essigian both scored 10 for the game. Essegian grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds. Junior Isaiah Gard scored nine.
“We’ve got to share the ball,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “When we share it, we’re better.”
Bluffton got 10 points and 10 rebounds from junior Tucker Jenkins.
Both teams struggled in the first half.
For the Cougars, it wasn’t a lack of a balanced offense, it was their inability to make good on shots near the bucket. According to Bodey, in the opening two quarters his team made less than half of its field goal attempts in the paint.
Central Noble still led midway, 23-18.
To start the third quarter, Bodey went to a 1-3-1 half-court trapping defense.
“We wanted to speed it up,” Bodey said of the game’s tempo.
It worked like a charm.
The Cougars forced 10 turnovers in the third and their offense got on track in a huge way, outscoring the Tigers 25-8 in that quarter.
Leading 28-24 with 5:23 to play, Gard found Essegian inside for a bucket that made it 30-24.
Andrews stole the ball on Bluffton’s next possession and raced in a for a layup. A steal on the ensuring Tigers’ possession led to a layup by Zolman, extending the lead to 34-24.
Essegian followed with a bucket and then Pliett knocked down a three-pointer and suddenly it was 39-24 with 2:48 remaining in the period.
After scoring 23 points in the first half, the Cougars scored 11 in that 2:35 stretch of the third quarter.
And they weren’t done.
Following a Bluffton timeout, Zolman scored again to push the lead to 41-24. Spencer Adams added a basket inside for Central Noble, then Zolman struck again to make it 45-24.
Jenkins countered for Bluffton, but Zolman knocked down a three to end the period and the Cougars led 48-26.
A late 10-0 run — including four points by senior Connor Lemmon — made it 64-31 with less than a minute remaining.
Central Noble forced 24 Bluffton turnovers. The Cougars only turned the ball over eight times.
That turnover disparity — helped by a 33-28 rebound edge — led to Central Noble getting off 61 shots, making 29 of them (47.5%). Bluffton attempted 38 field goals — 37.8% fewer than the Cougars — and converted on 13 of them (34.2%).
After shooting 40.7% from the field in the first half, Central Noble shot 55.9% on its second half tries.
