KENDALLVILLE — State Road 3 may look a little worse for wear this winter, but the Indiana Department of Transportation said it’s “normal” following plowing season.
State crews are working to keep any loose stones off the roadway but otherwise the wear and tear on the surface was expected, the department said.
Last summer INDOT seal coated S.R. 3 from Kendallville through the LaOtto area in an effort to add a couple years of life to the road surface.
Like is done on rural roads, crews lay down a surface of stone and then use a hot oil mixture to seal cracks in the roadway and create a fresh, durable surface.
Although chip-sealing is not as smooth as a fresh application of hot-mix asphalt — U.S. 6 between Kendallville and Butler got a fresh coat of that in 2022 — it’s cheaper and quicker to complete.
“Chip sealing treats roadway pavement at the optimal time to maximize its useful life. Chip sealing will typically extend the life of the roadway surface for three to five years. Prior to chip sealing, the pavement should show no major deficiencies and isolated deficiencies should be repaired. A surface may be chip-sealed multiple times, as long as the road is structurally sound,” an INDOT informational page states.
Following this winter’s snow, S.R. 3 has started to show some discoloration, with darker patches in the road surface, most often in the center and sides of lanes where wheels normally don’t touch. Upon closer inspection, those areas appear to have lost some of its stone cover, so the dark color is caused by more of the oil seal showing through.
“The areas you’re referencing are some normal wear and tear that we expect to happen with the road due to plowing,” INDOT Northeast spokesman Hunter Petroviak said. “That area of S.R. 3 went through a seal coating project last summer. Despite the wear and tear the seal coating is still doing its job to prolong the life of the road. Our crews have swept that area of the road twice to remove any loose stones from the road.”
The patches stretch throughout the length of the seal coated area down to about LaOtto when the road surface transfers back to solid concrete on its way to Fort Wayne. The wear isn’t consistent, however. Some stretches don’t appear to be impacted at all where other areas will have several hundred feet of the darker surface showing through.
Petroviak said it may look off but the surface is holding up as expected.
“We definitely understand how the road may look but want to reassure taxpayers that the seal coat completed last summer is still working as intended to prolong the life of the road,” he said.
“If motorists do have concerns with this or any INDOT-maintained road or structure, we again encourage them to reach out to us via INDOT4U.com or by calling us at 855-463-6848,” Petroviak added.
