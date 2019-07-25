KENDALLVILLE — In its first few years, vendors and the public needed some convincing to show up to Kid City.
Now, in its 15th season, the annual free event for families requires no persuasion.
“In our first couple years we had to convince people to come, to bring booths, the first couple years we paid some people to be vendors,” coordinator Becky Calhoun said. “We don’t have to beg anybody to come. People call us and say ‘Can I get in?’”
It’s the first weekend in August, which means the huge family-focused event will be back at the Noble County Fairgrounds. Just a few weeks after the county fair, families have another opportunity to browse dozens of booths spread across the grounds and enjoy free activities, get information about programs and services in the community and, most of all, have fun.
The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Aug. 3 and runs through 3 p.m. at the Noble County Fairgrounds in Kendallville.
If you’ve been before, a lot of old favorites will return again along with a few new vendors.
Among the activities people may recognize will be the woodworking station, fire trucks, farm animals and squirt gun paint art among many others, Calhoun said.
The event will again feature five “neighborhoods” to visit — arts and culture, communication, community, environment and science and health and fitness.
This year, to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the event, Kid City will also hide 15 orange-painted “rambling rocks” around neighborhoods. Anyone who finds one can bring it to the Merchants’ Building during the event to exchange it for a $15 gift card.
The event is free and free lunches are also available to anyone under 18 as part of the summer feeding program.
A few vendors will also be offering other foods for sale such as porkburgers. The West Noble cross country team, which helps to set up and tear down the event, will be one of those vendors that partners with the event.
Calhoun said that Kid City has been around so long now, that a lot of the people who started off as toddlers are now teenagers. They’ve grown up with the program, coming year after year and it’s still an annual draw.
But beyond that, the event is a continuing way to showcase what’s really available in the community and keep people informed about ways to learn, grow and have fun.
“Kid City started out as a project. We noticed and knew in the community there were a lot of resources that were underutilized and there was a disconnect,” Calhoun said. “So we started out as kind of a resource fair and it’s grown from there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.