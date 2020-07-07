Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Austin C. Centers, 26, of the 5000 block of South High Point Drive, Albion, was arrested at 9:09 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Centers was held without bond.
Dylan J. Clark, 27, of the 600 block of South Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested at 7:53 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, Level 5 felony. Clark was held without bond.
Robert L. Craig Sr., 45, of the 2500 block of South Stone Street, Albion, was arrested at 5:43 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Brad D. Gossett, 33, of the 200 block of West Jefferson Street, Albion, was arrested at 1:02 a.m. Friday by Albion police on a charge of domestic battery-bodily injury to pregnant family or member if pregnancy known, a Level 5 felony. Gossett was held without bond.
Robert W. Hays, 25, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:56 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a court order. No further charging information provided. Hays was held without bond.
Alex G. Homister, 32, of the 12300 block of C.R. 50, Syracuse, was arrested at 3:31 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish with a prior conviction for that offense; and two counts of possession of paraphernalia. No bond information provided.
Daniel R. Lytle Jr., 41, of the 400 block of Sherman Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Lytle was held on $2,500 bond.
Edwin Rizo, 24, of the 00 block of south Olive Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 12:49 p.m. Thursday on a court order. No charging information provided. Rizo was held without bond.
William M. Thomas, 45, of the 19200 block of C.R. 40, Goshen, was arrested at 4:24 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. Thomas was held without bond.
Paula T. Carper, 39, of the 400 block of East Swihart Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Carper was held on $2,500 bond.
Mack J. Jenkins, 30, of the 500 block of Prospect Street, Elklhart, was arrested at 12:48 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and two counts of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Jenkins was held on $2,500 bond.
William H. Reed, 60, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:31 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Reed was held on $2,500 bond.
Cain O. Williams, 38, of the 200 block of Cherry Street was arrested at 3:09 a.m. Sunday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Colby J. Wise, 26, of the 200 black of West Mulberry Street, South Whitley, was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Wise was held on $2,500 bond.
Adam M. Eary, 37, of the 1300 block of West Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:51 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Tandi L. Easley, 31, of the 800 block of West Seventh Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:13 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Easley was held on $3,500 bond.
Travis L. Fullington 32, of the 400 block of Catherine Street, Milford, was arrested at 11:52 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Fullington was held without bond.
Timothy J. Hilker, 23, of the 5900 block of Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:41 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Hilker was held on $2,500 bond.
Brandon J. Robertson, 28, of the 5300 block of South C.R 600W, Columbia City, was arrested at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Robertson was held without bond.
