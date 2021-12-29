LAGRANGE — After 36 years of pouring over his economic maps and charts trying to help steer different Indiana communities toward better economic waters, LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Bill Bradley spent the first part of this week sorting through his collection ties, trying to narrow down the collection.
Seems Bradley isn’t going to be needing most of those ties anymore. Bradley is stepping down from his post as head of the LaGrange County EDC and handing the organization’s reins over to Sheri Johnston, who joined the EDC three years ago to be Bradley’s successor. Bradley’s last day on the job was Tuesday.
Bradley arrived at the EDC after being at the helm of a similar economic development organization in Jay County for more than a decade. Bradley said he came to LaGrange County to help return the EDC to stability after a year in which the organization was rocked.
A graduate of Ball State where he earned a Master’s Degree in Public Administration, Bradley said he just wrapping up his education when he served an internship at the Muncie/Delaware County Chamber of Commerce and was introduced to the then-fledgling field of economic development. He said he enjoyed the work, and so he made that his mission.
“That’s really how it started, “ he recalled. “It’s not a field you start dreaming of joining as a kindergartener.”
Bradley said he came to LaGrange knowing he would need to stabilize the corporation, ensuring it was financially sound and on solid footing.
The best part of the job, Bradley said, was working with local business owners.
Johnston, a LaGrange native, earned a degree in accounting from Marian College, is taking over as the organization’s president and CEO. She worked for the Parkview Foundation before taking the job at the EDC. She called her role as the new head of the EDC an honor.
“I really do think it’s an honor to be able to serve the community in this capacity,” she said. “I think this is the field I should have been in during my career. I have an accounting degree so I’d done a lot in the field of accounting, but this economic development field is really rewarding.”
Johnston said the role played in the community by the EDC has evolved over the years and now works hard to be more than just an incubator for new corporations and manufacturing. She said part of its new mission is to work closely with other local community organizations like the Chamber of Commerce to help provide information and services to owners of all local businesses, both big and small.
“We’re convening so many different groups together to try and get things going and make things happen,” she said of the role of the EDC. “That’s rewarding.”
In that new role, the EDC has been working with the LaGrange County Community Foundation to help create a new comprehensive plan for the community. Johnston said that process has really helped her learn where the community would like to see LaGrange County grow.
“What we think is needed isn’t always want the community wants, so putting together this plan has been really interesting,” she explained.
A LaGrange County native, Johnston said having been born and raised in this community gives her a real advantage for her as she leads the EDC into the future.
“I think it helps a lot. I grew up here, I was born and raised here. I have connections through my church, through 4-H,” she said. “I know the culture of LaGrange County.”
Johnston said her goals for the organization are to make sure the EDC is the first stop for any organization thinking of coming to or expanding in LaGrange County.
“I want entrepreneurs to be able to come to us because we’ve got robust programs to help them get started and want them to stay in the county,” she explained. “I want LaGrange County to be a place that kids want to come back to after they graduate from college because there’s so much opportunity here.”
